Raiders having “meaningful, productive” talks with Oakland

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2019, 6:18 PM EST
Getty Images

For at least the past couple of weeks, all signs have pointed to a Raiders’ return to Oakland for one last season. With the sides having “meaningful and productive” talks since resuming negotiations late last week, a deal appears closer than ever.

“I will confirm that we, late last week, started sitting down and talking with the Raiders about the potential of a 2019 season deal,” Scott McKibben, executive director of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, told via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “In my view, the discussions have been meaningful and productive.”

The team’s lease expires Wednesday, McKibben told Gehlken.

The sides had agreed on terms that included $7.5 million in rent for 2019, but the Raiders withdrew from that extension when the city of Oakland filed suit against the NFL and its 32 teams.

The Raiders have considered several options and had an agreement with Oracle Park in San Francisco. The 49ers, though, refused to give up their territorial rights to allow the Raiders to play in San Francisco.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Raiders having “meaningful, productive” talks with Oakland

  2. Well seeing how the teams value has gone up over a billion dollars since he took over and got a city to spend over a bil on a new shiny stadium, you are clearly wrong.

  3. it would make to much sense, so probably not. How about more nonsense like sharing Alabama and Tucson, or San Antonio and Salt Lake

  7. owlbania says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:22 pm
    if anyone could possibly lose money owning an NFL team it’s Mark Davis.
    **************************************
    We all wish we could lose the amount of money he’s going to be losing in Las Vegas. Lol

    Try googling the things they said about Jerry Jones after year one. Maybe Mark Davis will lose money like Jerry.

  8. Raiders have the lowest liquidity of all teams in the NFL. They have moved like vagabonds more than any other team in the NFL. They have relied upon taxpayer money and government subsidies more than any other team in the NFL. They have been largely irrelevant since the early 80s. The Davis ownership has largely been a disaster. Their new regime, headed by Jon Gruden, has jettisoned most of their current top talent. Every team wants to play the Raiders. Google them.

  10. The cluster in Oakland is sounding a lot like the cluster in the White House. Oakland Raider fans do not deserve this.

  11. marvin1958 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 7:53 pm
    The cluster in Oakland is sounding a lot like the cluster in the White House. Oakland Raider fans do not deserve this.

    ———-

    Are you going to be able to handle 6 more years? I hope you have a good safe space picked out

  14. mlhigh says:
    February 12, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Raiders have the lowest liquidity of all teams in the NFL. They have moved like vagabonds more than any other team in the NFL. They have relied upon taxpayer money and government subsidies more than any other team in the NFL. They have been largely irrelevant since the early 80s.
    =========================
    In the 80’s the Raiders were in the playoff 5 times and won 2 Super Bowls. Define “irrelevant”.

  16. mackcarrington says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:00 pm
    mlhigh says:
    February 12, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Raiders have the lowest liquidity of all teams in the NFL. They have moved like vagabonds more than any other team in the NFL. They have relied upon taxpayer money and government subsidies more than any other team in the NFL. They have been largely irrelevant since the early 80s.
    =========================
    In the 80’s the Raiders were in the playoff 5 times and won 2 Super Bowls. Define “irrelevant”.

    ——-

    They haven’t done jack since then?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!