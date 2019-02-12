Report: Buccaneers cutting Vinny Curry

Getty Images

Defensive end Vinny Curry is reportedly headed for the discard pile for the second straight offseason.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers will release Curry. The move will save the Bucs $8 million in cap space.

The Buccaneers signed Curry to a three-year contract last March shortly after was released by the Eagles. The Eagles wanted Curry to take a pay cut and tried to trade him before cutting him loose.

Curry started the first five games of the season for Tampa, but missed four of the next five games and slipped down the depth chart as the Bucs opted to go with other players off the edge. He finished the season with 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

UPDATE 10:36 a.m. ET: The Buccaneers have officially announced Curry’s release. He’s free to sign with any team.