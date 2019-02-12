Report: Seahawks expected to tag Frank Clark

Getty Images

There are a number of interesting pass-rushers slated for free agency.

But one of the more intriguing ones probably won’t reach the market.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks are expected to use the franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark if they can’t reach a long-term deal with him before the March 5 deadline.

That’s a significant one-year hit, as the cap figure is expected to be near $18 million. And that could keep them from being able to hang onto other key free agents, including safety Earl Thomas or linebacker K.J. Wright.

Clark appears to be a priority, however, with coach Pete Carroll has made several references to keeping him in place.

Clark, who fell to the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft because of concerns about a domestic violence charges from his college days, had a career-high 13 sacks last season. He also did it while playing through an elbow injury that he said had him around “60 percent.”