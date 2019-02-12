Report: Texans to cut Demaryius Thomas today

Getty Images

The Texans traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Broncos for Demaryius Thomas last season. They didn’t get much of a return on that investment.

Houston plans to release Thomas, James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

Thomas played in seven games for the Texans, catching 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old Thomas would have been due a $14 million base salary this season, so the decision to cut him is no surprise. Thomas previously tore his other Achilles tendon and returned six months later, so if history is any guide he’ll be ready to play before the start of the 2019 season. But he won’t be playing for the Texans.