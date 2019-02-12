Report: Texans to cut Demaryius Thomas today

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2019, 9:38 AM EST
The Texans traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Broncos for Demaryius Thomas last season. They didn’t get much of a return on that investment.

Houston plans to release Thomas, James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

Thomas played in seven games for the Texans, catching 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old Thomas would have been due a $14 million base salary this season, so the decision to cut him is no surprise. Thomas previously tore his other Achilles tendon and returned six months later, so if history is any guide he’ll be ready to play before the start of the 2019 season. But he won’t be playing for the Texans.

19 responses to “Report: Texans to cut Demaryius Thomas today

  1. Considering that the Eagles got just 278 yards and 1 receiving TD (over 11 games, while Thomas put up his production in just 7) from guaranteed one-year rental Golden Tate for the price of a 3rd round pick, the Texans didn’t do so bad. It’s also worth considering that one of the reasons the Broncos traded Thomas was because his 2019 salary was always too large and highly unlikely to remain as-is, so he was being treated as a rental who would be cut, renegotiated, or extended after 2018. At least Houston would have the year of control if it wanted.

  5. He’ll have no trouble getting a deal from many teams. He could easily walk into Foxboro and be the second best receiver on the team. Dorsett, Hogan, and Patterson are all free agents and Gordon may make the team but is high risk.

  6. pastabelly says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:01 am
    Might have to disagree on that one. Seems like so many older wide receivers try to finish their career in New England but can’t. Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Joey Galloway, Chad Johnson, and Nate Washington to name a few off the top of my head. For whatever reason, old receivers at the end of their careers just don’t make it in New England usually.

  7. DT looks like his top-end speed / explosiveness might be going or gone. That might limit his role (and $$$) going forward. But he’s probably not done. Some good WR finish out their careers as solid possession receivers (Fitz, Boldin).

  9. Great guy, great player. His best years are behind him and with the torn Achilles I doubt he will ever be the burner that the Texans need to stretch the field the way Fuller did. That being said, Fuller can’t stay healthy and I believe the Texans are shopping for a receiver that can back up that side of the ball better than an older, slower veteran. And $14 million base on Thomas…easy pass.

  10. Thomas should have had a Hall of Fame career, but he never could adapt to all the changing QBs in Denver…Dropped too many passes, and never seemed to stay focused enough. Hopefully he can find away to stay healthy.

  11. I can see the Bears taking a flier on him for the cheap. They have 18 Million to spend, 2 FAs on the Defensive side they may try to work deals with, only have 6 picks in the Draft, and Kevin White is out.

  13. cowboysmb3dw28 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:12 am
    They don’t make it because the don’t want to work hard enough. Just ask Reggie Wayne. Or they are too unintelligent to learn the playbook. Ask Chad Johnson

  14. Redskins. For God sakes, sign thomas. You have no side out. Take a chance on this guy. You dont have any talent at wideout and you ain’t had no big wideout since art monk.

  17. Come to Buffalo on a affordable 1 year deal to see if he can return to form and get a decent final contract for his career.

  18. A good player but never a great one. He will always be remembered in Denver for his 80 yard td catch on the first play in OT, playoffs against the Steelers. Thanks for many memories. We wish you well.

  19. Soft….doesn’t show up in BIG GAMES. Too many drops, and not worth the huge salary! I’ll take JE-11 any day.

