Steve Spurrier says Tim Tebow is sticking with baseball, not the AAF

One Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will not be coaching another in the Alliance of American Football.

Steve Spurrier, the Florida Heisman winner who later coached the Gators to a national championship and is now head coach of the AAF’s Orlando Apollos, said this morning on PFT Live that after the AAF briefly reached out to Tebow in the ball, it became clear that Tebow’s focus is on playing baseball.

“No, and I don’t blame Tim,” Spurrier said. “Tim’s got a chance to go to Major League Baseball. I think Tim’s probably headed in the baseball direction. I don’t blame him. If I were in his situation I’d probably do the same thing.”

Although Tebow is still a long shot to become a Major Leaguer, he has played better in the minor leagues of the Mets organization than most people expected, and he’ll be in spring training with the Mets this year. Tebow is enormously popular and would be a huge asset to the AAF, but it’s not going to happen.