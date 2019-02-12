Steve Spurrier says Tim Tebow is sticking with baseball, not the AAF

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2019, 7:53 AM EST
AP

One Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will not be coaching another in the Alliance of American Football.

Steve Spurrier, the Florida Heisman winner who later coached the Gators to a national championship and is now head coach of the AAF’s Orlando Apollos, said this morning on PFT Live that after the AAF briefly reached out to Tebow in the ball, it became clear that Tebow’s focus is on playing baseball.

“No, and I don’t blame Tim,” Spurrier said. “Tim’s got a chance to go to Major League Baseball. I think Tim’s probably headed in the baseball direction. I don’t blame him. If I were in his situation I’d probably do the same thing.”

Although Tebow is still a long shot to become a Major Leaguer, he has played better in the minor leagues of the Mets organization than most people expected, and he’ll be in spring training with the Mets this year. Tebow is enormously popular and would be a huge asset to the AAF, but it’s not going to happen.

38 responses to “Steve Spurrier says Tim Tebow is sticking with baseball, not the AAF

  1. The league is supposed to be an opportunity for players to get exposure. Guys like Kurt Warner and Tony Romo. Guys from small schools that got overlooked. Tim Tebow has already proven he can win football games in the NFL. He’s being blackballed for other reasons. Even if Tebow went undefeated and won the AAF super bowl, the NFL still wouldn’t call him. All he’d be doing is blocking some other kid’s opportunity to shine. Tebow is succeeding at everything he tries.

  2. There’s another QB out there who should sign with the AAF. He’ll never get back to the NFL unless he takes that route and proves himself.

    But we all know he won’t because he doesn’t really want to play football again. It would derail the movement that he started when he pouted after being benched.

    And y’all know who I’m talking about.

  3. Tebow should have just transitioned to tight end and he probably would still be in the NFL. I’m sure money wasn’t a problem for him so whatever. To each their own. With that said, that playoff win against Pittsburgh was a classic. Say what you will about timmys awful mechanics but he does have more playoff wins than Andy Dalton.

  7. “Tebow is still a long shot to become a Major Leaguer.”

    Depends how you define Major Leaguer. I think he’s a longshot to stick in MLB for even a half season, but I also think it’s a foregone conclusion that he will indeed play in MLB at some point. The Mets marketing plan for Tebow doesn’t end with him failing to make the majors.

    He’ll at least play in some meaningless September MLB games, fill that stadium for a few days, and by way of that create a new iteration of his jersey that can be sold hundreds of thousands of times.

  9. charliecharger says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:04 am

    The league is supposed to be an opportunity … Tim Tebow has already proven he can win football games in the NFL. He’s being blackballed for other reasons.
    ———————
    Tebow was never blackballed from the NFL. Great athlete, great college QB, but nowhere near an NFL QB, he’s had numerous chances, bottom line he has a slow release and can’t throw. Hope he makes it in the Majors.

  12. Super Bowl MVP Edelman was a QB who transitioned to a receiver to get and keep a job in the NFL. Tebow, as much as I love his character, should have done the same. That said, I wish him the best of luck trying to earn a career in MLB.

  14. There is no way the AAF would serve Tebow as a path back to the NFL. At best, he was slightly below average and no team wants to deal with the distractions his signing would cause. I am sure he is presently making more than the $83k the AAF pays its players. Maybe he should bring a collision lawsuit against the NFL? Right? Wrong. Stay with baseball, Tim.

  15. charliecharger says:

    February 12, 2019 at 8:04 am

    The league is supposed to be an opportunity for players to get exposure. Guys like Kurt Warner and Tony Romo. Guys from small schools that got overlooked. Tim Tebow has already proven he can win football games in the NFL. He’s being blackballed for other reasons. Even if Tebow went undefeated and won the AAF super bowl, the NFL still wouldn’t call him. All he’d be doing is blocking some other kid’s opportunity to shine. Tebow is succeeding at everything he tries.
    ————
    Your usually pretty far off on your opinions and this isn’t any different.
    Tebow isn’t being blackballed. He’s an inaccurate passer who needs a gimmick offense for any chance to succeed. He had multiple opportunities and didn’t improve.
    Your definition of the AAF is also incorrect. What your describing is a minor league system which this is not. Nick Novak, Nick Folk, Trent Richardson, Matt Asiata, Christian Hackenberg are just a few names off the top of my head that shows how far off you are on the understanding of the league.

  16. The league is supposed to be an opportunity … Tim Tebow has already proven he can win football games in the NFL. He’s being blackballed for other reasons.
    ———————
    Tebow was never blackballed from the NFL. Great athlete, great college QB, but nowhere near an NFL QB, he’s had numerous chances, bottom line he has a slow release and can’t throw. Hope he makes it in the Majors.

    Let’s be clear. Tebow was not the reason Denver won the playoff game against Pittsburgh. The Steelers had a horrific breakdown in coverage and he hit a wide open man for a TD. Almost anyone could have done the same thing. Fact is, he was not a very good QB. Slow release, slow to read defenses and couldn’t stick with several other clubs even as a backup. His style of play wouldn’t last in the NFL Thus he was doomed. He is much better off in baseball.

  17. If Tebow won’t play in the AAF, then how about Terrell Owens? T.O. has been saying all along that he can still play, so let’s give him a chance to prove it.

  19. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:34 am
    There’s another QB out there who should sign with the AAF. He’ll never get back to the NFL unless he takes that route and proves himself.

    But we all know he won’t because he doesn’t really want to play football again. It would derail the movement that he started when he pouted after being benched.

    And y’all know who I’m talking about.

    ————————–

    You guys are tiresome. Anyone with half a brain knows Kaep is being blacked balled. Why should he go play for peanuts when has proven he can start in the league and is better than half of the current starters not to mention could help any team with as a back up. You guys acting like he has to prove he can play in the NFL are ridiculous.

  20. Tebow is making more money playing baseball and might see AAA this year. Why would he consider playing in the AAF which would probably fold before the season is over?

  22. “Can’t throw. Hope he makes it in the Majors.”

    Not true. Unless you mean has poor mechanics. He can throw, and did it quite successfully in College.

    He just had terrible throwing mechanics developed over a life time that he could not correct.

    In every other way, he was a winner and was actually pretty successful in the NFL as a Starting QB.

    The Broncos won a bunch of games BECAUSE of him, not in spite of him that year.

  23. Get a kick out of people here saying Tebow was blackballed.

    In 16 careers starts: 8-6 47.9 Comp %, 17 TD, 9 INT

    He simply is not good enough to play QB in the NFL.

    He is no great shakes at baseball either. In 210 minor league games (none above AA), he hit .244 with 14 homers and a paltry .319 OBP.

    Amazing that this guy still gets the coverage he does,

  25. I love how someone said the Tebow playoff game came down to one play. Never mind the 316 passing yards overall & the rating of over 120. Also after losing on the road the next week in NE in his 16th start overall, he never started again. Not exactly “multiple opportunities”. He also couldn’t be a backup because he was WAY too popular.

  27. XFL will sign Tebow to be its babyface hero and Kaepernick to be its heel villain. Or, it’s at least fun to think about. That game would get a huge rating and create monumental buzz.

  28. BuckyBadger says:

    February 12, 2019 at 11:15 am

    You guys are tiresome. Anyone with half a brain knows Kaep is being blacked balled. Why should he go play for peanuts when has proven he can start in the league and is better than half of the current starters not to mention could help any team with as a back up. You guys acting like he has to prove he can play in the NFL are ridiculous.

    _______________________________________

    Let’s see if your statement is true:

    Wentz>Kaepernick
    Foles>Kaepernick
    Prescott>Kaepernick
    ASmith>Kaepernick
    Manning>Kaepernick
    Allen>Kaepernick
    Darnold>Kaepernick
    Trubisky>Kaepernick
    Flacco>Kaepernick
    Mayfield>Kaepernick
    Watson>Kaepernick
    Garoppolo>Kaepernick
    Carr>Kaepernick
    Luck>Kaepernick
    Rivers>Kaepernick
    Fitzpatrick>Kaepernick
    Mahomes>Kaepernick
    Goff>Kaepernick
    Stafford >Kaepernick
    Wilson>Kaepernick
    Cousins>Kaepernick
    Newton>Kaepernick
    Rothlisberger>Kaepernick
    Ryan>Kaepernick
    Brees>Kaepernick
    Rodgers>Kaepernick
    Brady>Kaepernick

    That’s 27 QBs off the top of my head that I know are better than Kaepernick. So dumb post!!

  29. They said read option offenses were gimmicks and that Tebow wouldn’t succeed in the NFL long-term while running that style, which he was a master at. Now here we are with RPOs and read options being popular NFL offenses being run by guys who would fail otherwise (see Lamar Jackson, RG3, josh Allen, Russell wilson). Tebow was 100% blackballed and there is no way around that fact.

  30. hailtothenamechange says:February 12, 2019 at 9:44 am
    “Tebow is still a long shot to become a Major Leaguer.”

    The Mets marketing plan for Tebow doesn’t end with him failing to make the majors. He’ll at least play in some meaningless September MLB games, fill that stadium for a few days, and by way of that create a new iteration of his jersey that can be sold hundreds of thousands of times.
    ========================

    In 1951, the St Louis Browns brought in Eddie Gaedel to play in a game. Who’s he, you ask? Eddie was 3’7″ (not a typo) and was brought in as a publicity stunt. He walked and took a couple bows to the crowd while trotting to first base. Notice how no one says that Tebow will be brought up to help the team in September? No, it’s all to sell jerseys and marketing. Tebow is the modern version of Eddie Gaedel.

  31. charliecharger says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:04 am
    The league is supposed to be an opportunity for players to get exposure. Guys like Kurt Warner and Tony Romo. Guys from small schools that got overlooked. Tim Tebow has already proven he can win football games in the NFL. He’s being blackballed for other reasons. Even if Tebow went undefeated and won the AAF super bowl, the NFL still wouldn’t call him. All he’d be doing is blocking some other kid’s opportunity to shine. Tebow is succeeding at everything he tries.
    ————————————

    Succeeding at everything except completing 50% of his passes as an NFL QB. He’s had chances with four teams. That’s not blackballing, that’s just him being exposed for what he is: a good athlete and great competitor who simply can’t throw the ball at an NFL level.

  32. truthsayer317 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:52 pm
    They said read option offenses were gimmicks and that Tebow wouldn’t succeed in the NFL long-term while running that style, which he was a master at. Now here we are with RPOs and read options being popular NFL offenses being run by guys who would fail otherwise (see Lamar Jackson, RG3, josh Allen, Russell wilson). Tebow was 100% blackballed and there is no way around that fact.
    ———————————

    All of the guys you mentioned except Jackson have demonstrated some proficiency at throwing the ball. Tebow hasn’t. Lifetime completion percentage of 47.9%. Jackson will be on the same path if he doesn’t improve.

  33. liquidmuse says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:37 pm
    I love how someone said the Tebow playoff game came down to one play. Never mind the 316 passing yards overall & the rating of over 120.
    —————————-

    He only completed 10 passes, so that is all YAC.

  35. “Lifetime completion percentage of 47.9%. ”

    I wonder how many times he misses the cutoff in the minors? I can just see the shortstop ready to catch the cutoff throw from Tebow in leftfield only to watch the ball hit the 2nd baseman who wasn’t expecting the ball.

  36. Tebow might have only had 47% career pass completion percentage, but he still won games. Football is an odd sport in that, style of play can be completely different and still reach the 5 minute mark in the 4th quarter with the game coming down to one possession/big play.

  37. granadafan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:59 pm
    “Lifetime completion percentage of 47.9%. ”

    I wonder how many times he misses the cutoff in the minors? I can just see the shortstop ready to catch the cutoff throw from Tebow in leftfield only to watch the ball hit the 2nd baseman who wasn’t expecting the ball.
    ——————————————

    There are YouTube videos of him airmailing throws while warming up in the outfield between innings.

  38. In Tebow’s one season as a starting QB he accounted for 18 TDs and 20 turnovers, thanks to a league-leading 14 fumbles. Passer rating of 72.9. Those numbers wouldn’t even have been acceptable in the 1970s, never mind today.

Leave a Reply

