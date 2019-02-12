Texans make it official, releasing Demaryius Thomas with failed physical

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2019, 5:29 PM EST
The Texans made it official, announcing they have released receiver Demaryius Thomas with a failed physical.

Thomas tore his Achilles in his seventh game with the Texans after they gave up a fourth-round pick to the Broncos to acquire him.

The move creates $14 million in cap space for the Texans, who have Will Fuller returning from a torn ACL to team with DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee at the position.

Thomas, 31, caught 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with Houston.

Thomas said after the season he was not considering retirement.

“My main priority right now is getting back healthy,” Thomas said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I can still play, man. I’m not thinking about retirement. I just don’t know where it will be.”

  1. Not sure if they will have enough cap space after offensive line upgrades but he’d be a huge upgrade over Laquon Treadwell in Minnesota. The Vikings would have the best receivers in the league with Thielen, Diggs, and Thomas.

  3. Redskins. They desperately need a big-time wide receiver to make plays when he heals up completely and has a quarterback to throw to, he’ll be great.

  6. if you judge a player by total career stats thomas is pretty good. but if you judge him by his peak hes one of the best of the last decade. dude was a savage when he had PeyPey the Great for the last year of him having a live arm

  7. Thomas has come back from this injury before in about six months. Even if this goes seven months, he’ll be in someone’s camp on a prove it deal. He always seemed like a good competitor and good guy. Hope he winds up in a good situation.

  11. Thomas is not a big-time receiver. He disappears when you need him the most. He didn’t just take downs off, he takes entire series off. He at least had some value for a while by taking the coverage of the defenses best CB, which would help Emanual Sanders. But coordinators soon caught on. Denver finally got tired of his half azz efforts and traded him, gleeful to have received a 4th round pick

  12. He had lost a step before this injury and now he won’t have any separation. Honestly I think a move to TE might serve him well cuz he is a big dude. As a Texans fan I was really glad we got him but he was getting cut even if we had won the SB…

  14. tb12kingofthe7kingdoms says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:02 pm
    Remember when the Patriots cut DL Kyle Love because he had Diabetes and failed his physical and everyone had faux outrage and thought they were as bad as North Korea? Where is the rage?

    No I don’t remember that. At all. People get cut every day. And they get cut for injury designations all the time. Some get cut for salary cap issues. Some just get cut. There isn’t any outrage. In fact I rarely see any outrage. People just have opinions.

    I think people would respect Pats nation a little more if you didn’t look down on the rest of the world. Or for that matter have a chip the size of Montana on your collective shoulder.

    Looking down…Iggles (you won one, move on)…chip? Vikings. (Sorry about Cousins but people warned you. SKOL!)

  15. Doesn’t matter who the Texans have as reciever, they still need a QB. Has anyone seen this guy Watson throw a pass? His recievers have bailed him out for the most part, can’t always be lucky

  16. Saying DT is or even was a bad WR is ridiculous. Even now. If he’s making 14 million he’s not worth it, I agree. If he signs with a team for say 3-6 million, he’s a bargain. He high points a ball as good as anybody (Alshon Jeffrey) and he can box a DB out in the red zone like Shaq did in the paint. If healthy, he’s still got value as a possession WR.

    I’d take him in Philadelphia but, I think he would be great in (hate to say) Minn, Dallas, Detroit or Tenn. Maybe even Carolina.

  18. firerogergoodell says:

    Not sure if they will have enough cap space after offensive line upgrades but he’d be a huge upgrade over Laquon Treadwell in Minnesota. The Vikings would have the best receivers in the league with Thielen, Diggs, and Thomas.

    ====================
    Geez, where do I start? Let’s begin with almost anybody is a huge upgrade over Laquon Treadslow. The guy can’t catch and the only reason he is still employed is that Spielman never wants to admit to a draft mistake, especially one taken in the first round. Thielen and Diggs are above average but to be the best, you will need a new TE to go with Thomas and even then its a stretch. As for the offensive line upgrades, but didn’t Spielman try that last offseason with a big swing and a miss? That is a swing and a miss on the offensive line, not his QB signing which also qualifies in that regard.

  22. Watched him this season. Even before the injury he was looking old.
    Great receiver the last 10 years, but he’s going to be a #3 receiver at best until he retires.

