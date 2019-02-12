Tuesday’s #PFTPM has an interview with Bengals coach Zac Taylor, and more

Getty Images

It’s time for another edition of #PFTPM. This one includes a visit with the first new coach hired by the Cincinnati Bengals since 2003.

Zac Taylor, still in a whirlwind of the Super Bowl LIII to head coach transition, took 10 minutes out of his busy schedule to shed some light on how things are going for the Bengals. The full interview is included in the Tuesday episode of the podcast, which can be heard below.

A shorter version will be included in Wednesday’s PFT Live, which also will feature visits with Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, Birmingham Iron tailback Trent Richardson, former NFL offensive lineman Alex Boone, and possibly one or two more.