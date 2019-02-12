Vance Joseph on drafting a defensive player: It’s not my pick

Getty Images

Vance Joseph got a defensive end with the fifth overall choice in 2018, and Bradley Chubb made 12 sacks as a rookie for the Broncos. Joseph’s new team, the Cardinals, has the first pick in this spring’s draft.

For all the talk about the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, a pass rusher like Ohio State’s Nick Bosa or Kentucky’s Josh Allen or a defensive tackle like Alabama’s Quinnen Williams makes more sense if Arizona stays put.

“It’s not my pick,” Joseph said Tuesday, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “It’s a process. It’s a Cardinal pick. So whatever [G.M.] Steve [Keim] and [team president] Mr. [Michael] Bidwill and Kliff [Kingsbury] come up with, I’ll work with. Obviously, being a defensive guy, you want to help your defense. But again, it’s a Cardinal pick. It’s not my pick.”

The Cardinals finished 20th in total defense last season, including last in run defense, after averaging a top-five ranking the three previous seasons.

“We can fix that,” Joseph said. “We can definitely fix that.”

The Cardinals are changing back to the 3-4 base defense after one year in the 4-3.