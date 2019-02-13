49ers cut Garry Gilliam, free up $5 million in cap space

Getty Images

The 49ers already had plenty of cap space, but they’ve just freed up some more.

San Francisco announced today that offensive lineman Garry Gilliam has been released. Gilliam was slated to count $5 million against the 49ers’ cap this season, but nothing was guaranteed and by cutting him, all that cap space is saved.

“We would like to thank Garry for his contributions to the team the last two seasons,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch in a statement. “He filled in admirably when called upon and was a consummate teammate. We wish him and his family all the best.”

Gilliam played in all 16 games last season but was not a starter. He had previously been a regular starter in Seattle, starting all but three games for the Seahawks from 2015 through 2016. He becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team right now, rather than having to wait for the start of free agency next month.