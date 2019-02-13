Bengals trying to make a deal with Todd Grantham

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2019, 10:07 AM EST
AP

The Bengals apparently have found their guy, they just have to land him.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bengals appear to have settled on Todd Grantham as their choice to be the next defensive coordinator.

He’s back there today, presumably after interviewing previously.

Grantham’s currently the defensive coordinator at Florida, which may have a bigger budget for assistant coaches than Mike Brown.

The Bengals either didn’t want to or weren’t able to get a more established defensive coordinator for first-time coach Zac Taylor. The 52-year-old Grantham has 11 years of NFL experience, including three as defensive coordinator of the Browns.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bengals trying to make a deal with Todd Grantham

  1. Grantham’s currently the defensive coordinator at Florida, which may have a bigger budget for assistant coaches than Mike Brown.

    —-

    Fun fact that destroys lazy narratives: Marvin Lewis had the 10th highest salary among Head Coaches last year.

  2. I know the Bengals are one of the red headed step child franchises but at least update your narrative every now and then. Considering Brown has stepped back it’s time to start mentioning the Blackburn and Tobin. You know who they are right?

    It’s like when we were “cheap” for interviewing two candidates during the same cause they were both in LA. It just looks weak and lazy.

  3. “”Grantham’s currently the defensive coordinator at Florida, which may have a bigger budget for assistant coaches than Mike Brown.”

    Fun fact that destroys lazy narratives: Marvin Lewis had the 10th highest salary among Head Coaches last year.”

    Marvin Lewis was a Bengals assistant coach?

  4. Their back up plan is Gerry Faust from Akron and Notre Dame. Remember, Faust was hired out of a high school to coach the Irish. Mike Brown see’s a lot of Faust in Zac Taylor.

  5. I believe the Bengals had one of the highest paid coaching staffs the last few seasons, with several former head coaches in the group, so I don’t think Mike Brown’s budget is an issue. Taylor getting a late start has caused some problems since there aren’t too many good, veteran NFL defensive coordinators collecting unemployment right now. At this point the choices seem to be; offer someone a promotion on another team, get someone in the college ranks or lure somebody out of “retirement”. Hopefully Taylor can dig around and find the right guy.

  6. Grantham’s currently the defensive coordinator at Florida, which may have a bigger budget for assistant coaches than Mike Brown.

    —-

    Fun fact that destroys lazy narratives: Marvin Lewis had the 10th highest salary among Head Coaches last year.

    ————-

    He wasn’t an assistant coach.

  7. The defense will blitz a lot under Grantham and get torched for numerous big plays unless they get much better at linebacker and safety. I don’t see an angry yelling middling journeyman coach like this panning out with the soft underachieving and coasting “stars” on this roster. This is where the team needed a much bolder move, but there’s no imagination or stomach for that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!