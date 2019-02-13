Bengals trying to make a deal with Todd Grantham

AP

The Bengals apparently have found their guy, they just have to land him.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bengals appear to have settled on Todd Grantham as their choice to be the next defensive coordinator.

He’s back there today, presumably after interviewing previously.

Grantham’s currently the defensive coordinator at Florida, which may have a bigger budget for assistant coaches than Mike Brown.

The Bengals either didn’t want to or weren’t able to get a more established defensive coordinator for first-time coach Zac Taylor. The 52-year-old Grantham has 11 years of NFL experience, including three as defensive coordinator of the Browns.