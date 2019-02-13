Broncos considered Foles before settling on Flacco

Getty Images

The Broncos had not one but two former Super Bowl MVPs in mind at quarterback.

Via Mike Klis of 9news.com in Denver, the Broncos considered Eagles quarterback Nick Foles before ultimately striking a deal with the Ravens for quarterback Joe Flacco. Foles was the Super Bowl LII MVP; Flacco won the prize five years earlier.

As Klis explains it, Flacco has considerable playing time under center, which makes him a better fit in the new Denver offense. Also, Flacco is deemed to be a better financial value with a contract that pays $18.5 million in 2019; Foles will end up with a staring point of $25 million for 2019, if the Eagles tag him before trading him.

With Denver out of the mix for Foles, Foles becomes a more likely option for the Jaguars, who employ former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as the team’s offensive coordinator.