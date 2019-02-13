Broncos expected to trade mid-round pick for Joe Flacco

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2019, 11:45 AM EST
The deal cannot become official until the new league year starts on March 13, but Joe Flacco is expected to move from Baltimore to Denver once trades can be completed.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens are expected to get a mid-round pick back from the Broncos as compensation for the quarterback they moved to the bench in favor of rookie Lamar Jackson. The Broncos currently have nine 2019 picks, including two fourth-round selections and two fifth-round selections.

Flacco’s contract calls for him to make a salary of $18.5 million in 2019 and he’s signed through 2021 with a total cap liability of $63 million once you remove the $16 million in dead cap space the Ravens will take on in the deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Flacco is expected to rework his deal with the Broncos.

Finding out the exact pick heading back to Baltimore is only one of the questions left open by this deal. There’s also the matter of what the Broncos will do with Case Keenum and how Flacco’s exit from the market affects other teams in the market for quarterback help this offseason, to name two things to watch over the next month.

UPDATE 12:04 p.m. ET: Multiple reports indicate it will be one of the two fourth-round picks going to Baltimore. The Broncos have their pick along with the one they acquired from the Texans in the Demaryius Thomas trade. Denver’s own pick is the 11th in the fourth round and the Texans’ pick is 12 selections further down the order.

26 responses to “Broncos expected to trade mid-round pick for Joe Flacco

  4. Keenum is scheduled to make $18 million this year with 7 million guaranteed. His trade value at that number is zero. Top backups make $4 million, so keeping him doesn’t seem likely

    He’s gone, and will cost the Broncos $10 million in dead money they can ill afford.

  5. I expect some “snappy” anti-Eagle comments (insert Patriot Fans here) but if Flacco fetches a mid-round pick and with his salary. The Eagles only wanting a 3rd for a Superbowl MVP QB with way less miles then Flacco sounds like a bargain. Yes, I know Flacco has one but his play had declined drastically since.

    I actually like Flacco and I think he can be a better then average stop gap QB. I wish him well.

    For the Wentz haters, please do research on Foles vs Wentz. Wentz has better numbers, more wins vs .500 teams, high QB rating, better TD to Int ratio and higher completed passes down field and per throw..stop the trade Wentz nonsense! Injury prone? Foles has never lasted 16 games..Wentz has.

  6. So my initial reaction was Flacco? Really? Here we go again. But all things considered, this might not be a bad move. Flacco should be an upgrade on Keenum, albeit slight. Money is about the same. This year’s round of rookie QBs is nothing compared to last year so really any of them would be a reach in the first round and have potential bust all over them. This preserves Denver’s 1st round pick for a top DB, of which there are several good ones available. If (big if) Denver can return to lock down man coverage, Miller and Chubb will be a force, and if Munchak and company can figure out how to fix that sieve of an O-line, coupled with Denver’s running game, Flacco should be adequate. Yes, I get adequate sucks, but if the crop of rooke QB’s isn’t there, what else are you going to do? Flip Keenum for Cousins? Better to bide our time until you have a shot at another Mahommes or Mayfield.

  7. When you have the chance to trade two picks for a vastly overpaid average qb on the downside of his career, you just gotta do it.

  9. John Elway was a great QB. John Elway is a terrible evaluator of QB’s.

    He gave a mediocre QB good money last year, only to turn around to give more good money (and trade a valuable draft pick) for another mediocre QB.

  11. Why?
    Flacco is at best a tier 2 QB.
    The Broncos would be better off to draft a QB.
    Why try and go 6-10 or 7-9 with Flacco.
    Stink it up and draft a QB rather than a half measure like Flacco.

  12. floriosbaldspot says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:58 am
    This is a beautiful day in Ravens history!! We finally got rid of Joe Boller!!!! YESSSS!!!!

    At least Flacco got you a ring

  13. “Keenum is scheduled to make $18 million this year with 7 million guaranteed. His trade value at that number is zero. ”
    _______________

    I didn’t like them signing Keenum because I thought he was a product of Minnesota’s system which somehow makes all quarterbacks look better than they are. But I’ll tell you this: Anybody who watched the Broncos knows Keenum wasn’t the problem. Their line was bad and their overall offensive strategy was poor. Fix those two issues and Keenum would look a lot better. Neglect those two issues and Flacco will look no better. I just don’t see this as being a big step forward to them, even if cap figures weren’t an issue.

  14. He will come to Denver motivated and will be pretty good. He was pushed this year by Lamar. He hasn’t felt pressure to perform for a while. This year over 9 games he had a 61% completion percentage, threw for almost 2,500 years and 12 TDs/6 ints. He would have gotten close to 5k yards and 24 TDs, but also likely 12 picks. That’s not a bad performance. Knowing it was time to move on, seeing how the transformed offense worked, when he was healthy again I’m guessing the Ravens kept him benched with these numbers to improve his trade value.

  15. I believe Harbaugh just made a HUGE mistake – who’s gonna run the offense when that RB masquerading as a NFL QB in Jackson gets dinged up?
    And thats gonna happen sooner than later in THAT division!

  17. I see Joe turning into the late career Elway. Though I don’t expect him to Captain the team like Elway did, I can see him getting behind a big line and marching the team toward the playoffs and a SB run.

  19. So the Broncos traded the 4th round pick they got for trading Demaryius Thomas. Thomas had a huge cap number. Not as much as Flacco but not far off. So essentially the Broncos traded Thomas for Flacco. I don’t see how this is a bad move for the Broncos.

  21. I’ll be curious to see what the Ravens do for a backup to Lamar Jackson, whom I’m not yet sold on.

  23. I’m sorry but the best part of all the articles are the pictures that you guys find to go along with the articles. This is the best Joe Flacco Bill Bill Belichick hoodie esque picture if I’ve ever seen one. I can’t stop laughing.

  25. Putting all your money on a running quarterback
    in the most dangerous division in the nfl is stupid.

  26. What a disaster this is. Flacco on a good day is mediocre. He’s not been average for years. The Broncos really want to lose. If I were Case, I’d demand a trade.

