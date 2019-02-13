Broncos expected to trade mid-round pick for Joe Flacco

Getty Images

The deal cannot become official until the new league year starts on March 13, but Joe Flacco is expected to move from Baltimore to Denver once trades can be completed.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens are expected to get a mid-round pick back from the Broncos as compensation for the quarterback they moved to the bench in favor of rookie Lamar Jackson. The Broncos currently have nine 2019 picks, including two fourth-round selections and two fifth-round selections.

Flacco’s contract calls for him to make a salary of $18.5 million in 2019 and he’s signed through 2021 with a total cap liability of $63 million once you remove the $16 million in dead cap space the Ravens will take on in the deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Flacco is expected to rework his deal with the Broncos.

Finding out the exact pick heading back to Baltimore is only one of the questions left open by this deal. There’s also the matter of what the Broncos will do with Case Keenum and how Flacco’s exit from the market affects other teams in the market for quarterback help this offseason, to name two things to watch over the next month.

UPDATE 12:04 p.m. ET: Multiple reports indicate it will be one of the two fourth-round picks going to Baltimore. The Broncos have their pick along with the one they acquired from the Texans in the Demaryius Thomas trade. Denver’s own pick is the 11th in the fourth round and the Texans’ pick is 12 selections further down the order.