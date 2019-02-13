Broncos send their first fourth-rounder to Ravens for Joe Flacco

Getty Images

The Ravens unloaded quarterback Joe Flacco for a fourth-round pick Wednesday.

But at least it was the good fourth-round pick.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the pick the Broncos are sending in exchange for Flacco is the first of the two fourth-rounders the Broncos had.

Their own pick is the 11th in the fourth round, and they also acquired Houston’s (the 23rd in the fourth round) in exchange for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas last season. The Ravens will be getting the first one.

If the earlier projections of compensatory picks are correct (which included seven teams getting third-rounders), that would slot the pick at the 114th overall spot. Flacco was the 18th overall pick in 2005, and helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in the process.