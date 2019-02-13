Chargers G.M. impressed with AAF so far

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2019, 3:58 PM EST
AP

The idea that the Alliance of American Football is positioning itself to be a feeder league for the NFL isn’t a new one.

After the first weekend of games, at least one NFL General Manager thinks it can be a useful tool.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco came away with a positive impression, and said he’ll send scouts to their games in the future.

“It’s a great idea,” Telesco said. “It has the potential to be a nice complement to the NFL. It’s a great spot for a developmental league for players, but even aside from that — coaches and front office, officiating, athletic trainers and video equipment people, public relations — all of that, so I think it’s a great place where people can develop in every department of football operations. Every department that touches a football team can get some real life experience.”

Telesco’s support isn’t surprising, considering his mentor Bill Polian’s one of the league’s co-founders. But he plucked a pair of AAF players during the NFL playoffs, bringing kicker Nick Rose and adding linebacker Tyrone Holmes to his practice squad.

“With San Diego close and Arizona pretty close, it will be pretty convenient for us [to scout],” Telesco said. “It’s a place where young guys can go play.

“No. 1, you get a chance to go play football and get paid for it, so that’s nice. No. 2, you get great coaching. And No. 3, you get a chance to put tape together so the NFL can evaluate you again. Most of these guys we’ve seen before, but it give them a chance to develop and learn, get better at their craft and get it on tape.”

The NFL hasn’t had their own developmental league since shuttering NFL Europe in 2007.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Chargers G.M. impressed with AAF so far

  2. Sorry but development leagues for this sport simply don’t work. Football is a young man’s game and if you have to develop for 3 years and enter the league at age 25 or 26 most GMs won’t bother with you unless you are a QB. Other positions your body starts to slow down. Also remember if you weren’t good enough to make the team initially you probably aren’t going to have a very long prime since you lack the athletic prowess to make the roster initially. GMs would rather take the 22 year old out of college and have more time to work for them.

  3. Probably should go tell that too Camron Wake

    BuckyBadger says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    Sorry but development leagues for this sport simply don’t work. Football is a young man’s game and if you have to develop for 3 years and enter the league at age 25 or 26 most GMs won’t bother with you unless you are a QB. Other positions your body starts to slow down. Also remember if you weren’t good enough to make the team initially you probably aren’t going to have a very long prime since you lack the athletic prowess to make the roster initially. GMs would
    rather take the 22 year old out of college and have more time to work for them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!