Chargers won’t pick up option on Corey Liuget

The Chargers would like to have defensive lineman Corey Liuget back next season, but for less than $8 million.

The team announced today that it will not pick up Liuget’s option, which would have seen him get a $4 million roster bonus and a $4 million base salary. However, the Chargers are still hoping a new deal with Liuget can be worked out.

“Corey’s made major contributions to this organization since being our first-round selection in 2011 both on and off the field,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “He was our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018 for a reason and you won’t find a player who made a bigger contribution in the community than Corey. While we did not exercise the 2019 option in Corey’s contract and he will now become a free agent on March 13, the door is certainly not closed for a possible return in the future.”

Last year Liuget was limited by injuries to just six games.