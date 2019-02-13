Chiefs owner Clark Hunt to head NFL financial committee

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has been named as the head of the NFL’s financial committee.

According to the Associated Press, Hunt was appointed to the post to replace Bob McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans.

Hunt moves to the financial committee role after heading the league’s international committee. Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons), Joel Glazer (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Jim Irsay (Indianapolis Colts), Shad Khan (Jacksonville Jaguars), Robert Kraft (New England Patriots), Jeffrey Lurie (Philadelphia Eagles) and Stephen Ross (Miami Dolphins) comprise the NFL financial committee.

Hunt will remain a part of the international committee while Glazer assumes leadership of that group.