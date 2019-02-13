Cliff Branch to assist Jon Gruden, Raiders in scouting receivers at combine

February 13, 2019
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is looking to the franchise’s past to help find a key part of their future.

According to Luke Straub of USA Today, former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch said he has accepted an invitation from Gruden to sit with him and General Manager Mike Mayock at the NFL Combine later this month to help evaluate receiving prospects in this year’s draft class.

Jon Gruden wants to get back to that,” Branch said. “He invited me to come to the combine for the receiving skills day. We just finalized it the other day – got the plane ticket ready to go.

“He said ‘I want you to sit with me, Mike, and we’re going to watch the receiving skills. I’m [going to] put you to work.’ So I’m excited about it. We’ve got to find a talented, deep threat receiver for the Raiders.”

The Raiders arguably had one of those before trading Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in October. Nevertheless, they don’t have him now and need help at receiver for Derek Carr.

Branch is among the best to ever do it in a Raiders uniform. Branch played 14 seasons for the Raiders and made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro teams four times each. He led the NFL in receiving in 1974, led the league in touchdowns in 1974 and 1976, and won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders. He caught 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns during his career.

  1. Good move by the raiders, I got a feeling Cliff can spot natural talent receivers have coming off the line and their ability to separate from pressure and natural ability of how they catch a ball. Great extra pair of eyes !!!

  2. Sure fire Hall of Famer who has been overlooked for far too long. It’s unbelievable that Lynn Swann is in and Branch isn’t.

  4. Didn’t the Raiders hire Mayock as GM because they felt he was a good talent evaluator?

    I am never shocked at the level of idiot Gruden is. No wonder when Gruden was in Green Bay under Mike Holmgren he was basically just a go-fer for over a year. He did get a shot as WR coach before Holmgren let him go to Philadelphia.

    I’m sure Gruden doesn’t trust himself on draft choices after he said Manziel would be a hall of famer. But shouldn’t he trust his GM?

    Gruden acts like the combine is a show they are putting together for ESPN or NFL Network. “Hey, let’s bring in some former players and have them give their analysis. That would be entertaining” If I’m a Raiders fan I am not feeling comfortable at all with these two clowns running the Raiders draft.

  5. What the Raiders had in Cooper was a guy who didn’t show up every Sunday, a guy who gave up on routes(check the tape) and a guy who had the highest drop percentage over a 4 year span. I find it funny how the clowns on this page never mention that. Also he was playing for a contract in Dallas, just watch his production after he gets paid.

  6. Awesome. I thoroughly enjoy seeing Gruden/Mayock bringing in the old Raiders like Branch. Who certainly does belong in the HOF.

    Just Win Baby!
    Commitment to Excellence

    RAIDERNATION

  8. I never could stand Gruden, but Cliff Branch was one of my favorite Raiders players when I was young. It’s a travesty that Branch is excluded from the HOF.

  10. Great player, but this is their problem. They live in the past and have for so many years.

    They’ve never adapted to the new NFL. They keep trying to recapture old glories from the late 70s/early 80s.

    Delusional.

  11. sasattack says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:56 am
    He should be in the HOF

    —————–

    Absolutely. For whatever reason, some guys get over-hyped and others get ignored. It’s almost like some people don’t know the history of the league.

  12. Coop was pouting on the bench as the season went on in Big D. Never saw him act like that in Oaktown. Maybe the lights in that stadium are a little too bright for him.
    And like as was said before – he led the league in drops for years. Unstoppable one play, disinterested the next.

  13. This is funny.

    Has Branch shown an ability to judge talent? Especially at the combine vs watching a live game or game tape?

    Sounds like Chuckles is throwing everything at the wall hoping something sticks.

    It also sounds like he wants to use one of those later first rounders on a WR…

  14. mrbiggstuff says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:29 am

    So bring in a guy 40 years removed from the game with no coaching/evaluating experience.

    This is fine. This will end well.

    ——————-

    Football players have done quite well in the scouting/evaluating of players. Ozzie Newsome, Tim Mingey, Scott Studwell all played the game and are well respected evaluators.

    Have you seen some of Branch’s evaluations on wide receivers? They are pretty good.

  16. “The Raiders arguably had one of those before trading Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in October.”

    Amari certainly would have appreciated the compliment, but when he was in OAK, there was about a 50/50 chance he would have dropped it.

  17. Long past time that Cliff should be in HOF. One of my favorite Raiders, but this is definitely a Mark Davis move. Not bad to appease the boss off of a disasterous season, but gotta trust Mayock. How long till Marcel Reese is chiming in? Whether a good hire or not, need chain of command and everyone on same page with these draft picks. Not people who can pick up phone and give a different opinion right to the owner.

