Colorado sports store to close after boycotting Nike over Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

A Colorado sports store is closing only a few months after it stopped selling Nike over the company’s decision to feature Colin Kaepernick in a 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

The store’s owner, Stephen Martin, told KOAA News 5 in Pubelo that Prime Time Sports will close after more than 20 years. He attributed the closure partly to the absence of players’ jerseys for sale in his store.

“Being a sports store without Nike is kind of like being a milk store without milk or a gas station without gas. How do you do it? They have a monopoly on jerseys,” Martin said.

Martin also told the TV station he canceled a 2016 scheduled appearance by Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall after Marshall took a knee during the national anthem.

“As much as I hate to admit this, perhaps there are more Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick supporters out there than I realized,” Martin said.