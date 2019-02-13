Falcons sign Steven Means to one-year extension

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Wednesday they have agreed to terms with defensive end Steven Means on a one-year extension.

Means, 28, played eight games with four starts for the Falcons last season. He made 14 tackles, including three tackles for a loss and a sack.

It was his first season in Atlanta after stints in Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

The Bucs drafted Means in the fifth round in 2013, and he saw action in 10 games as a rookie. He also spent time on the Ravens’ and Texans’ practice squad.

Means has made 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble in his career.