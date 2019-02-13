Jason Witten: Midseason return to Cowboys wasn’t a real possibility

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2019, 8:33 AM EST
Late in the 2018 season, Jason Witten’s current employers reported that his former employers reached out to get him back into a football uniform.

The Cowboys denied ESPN’s report and Witten said there was “nothing” to the report, which came after a Week 13 deadline for Witten to come off the reserve/retired list and play in 2018. That’s not to say that the thought of playing again was completely out of Witten’s mind during his first year as a broadcaster.

Witten said he “missed the heck out of playing” and that nothing could replace the feeling, but added that the prospect of a midseason return to the Cowboys was never a serious one.

“It would have been hard to do that. In season, the challenge of that,” Witten said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Those guys did that work.  They deserve what they had last year. They put in the time. They were 3-5. They battled back. For me that is where the sense of accomplishment comes from, not catching a pass on 3rd and 7. It’s all the work that goes into that that motivates me that I take gratification from. It’s doing all the work to get there, not just to come in. That wouldn’t have been right to come back in the middle of that even in the midst of wanting to be part of a playoff run or much I see myself pulling for them. That wouldn’t have been a real possibility.”

Witten had his rough patches in the Monday Night Football booth, but is expected back for the 2019 season and said he would never say never about the possibility of going into coaching at some point in the future, but that “I don’t think we are going to” go down the playing road again.

23 responses to “Jason Witten: Midseason return to Cowboys wasn’t a real possibility

  7. Didn’t do it because the Cowboys were 3-5 and looked like they were going nowhere. If they had been 5-3 and playing lights out, guess what?

    #1 TE Geoff Swaim broke his wrist against Atlanta in Week 11 and was out for the season. It makes perfect sense to at least TRY and ask a recently retired player to see if he was interested, considering he knows the entire playbook and current players.

    Same thing when Chargers went back to Antonio Gates after TE Hunter Henry tore his ACL.

  10. With the speed of a Glacier, I can see why they were clamoring for him. Also, the whole Monday Night Football booth is diseased not just Witten. Worst booth in the NFL, unwatchable.

  11. He is as bad on TV as Romo is good.
    No shame in that, but you would think the audition process would be more detailed and involved than just asking “Did you once play for the Cowboys?”

    Didn’t do it because the Cowboys were 3-5 and looked like they were going nowhere. If they had been 5-3 and playing lights out, guess what?

    So 5-3 is good then? If the Patriots were 5-3 people would be claiming they are “done”

    It’s interesting how low the expectations for the Cowboys have become over the past 25 years

    I’d trade any of the AAF announcing crews I heard over the weekend for the MNF announcing crew.
    And some of the AAF crews were pretty bad.

    Doesn’t make him a bad guy, just a bad announcer. The ability to greatly succeed at something does not automatically carry over to other endeavors.

    Try coaching or if you have the skills a front office job.

  17. Must be disgusting to professional broadcasters to know that a complete disaster like Witten was not only handed a plum assignment with no experience but after proving he has zero ability he’s going to be back .You can understand after Romo why they gave him a chance but after his terrible performance this year where he actually got worse as the season went on he should never be inside a broadcast booth again .

  18. You would think some meaningful insights into game the would have rubbed off on Jason by having Romo as teammate, if only through osmosis. But none did. They are on opposite ends of the food chain when it comes to color commentary.

  19. Like the NFL, broadcasters are copycats. Oh, a former Cowboy is a good color commentator? Well, let’s just grab the next recently retired Cowboy and stick him in the booth. Who cares if he can’t talk worth a damn and has nutso political views. What can go wrong? That’s the same as teams trying to copy the Patriots. Well, you don’t have Belichick and Brady for starters…

    If they had been 5-3, my guess is they wouldn’t have inquired into his desire to come back.

    It’s interesting how low the expectations for the Cowboys have become over the past 25 years
    We’re not looking at the last 25 years – we’re looking at what they were projected to be in 2018. They had finished 9-7 they year before, they cut Dez Bryant, Jason Witten retired, and they found out Travis Frederick was most likely going to miss the year (which he did). Dallas was projected to be anywhere between “average” and “a dumpster fire.” At THAT point, 5-3 is pretty solid play.

