Jets expected to part with Isaiah Crowell after signing another back

The Jets have a pile of cap room, and a clear need for offensive skill position talent.

And when they sign their inevitable next running back, one’s going to be heading the other direction.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the expectation is that the Jets will quickly release running back Isaiah Crowell once they sign a back early in free agency.

Whether that’s Le'Veon Bell or Tevin Coleman or someone else remains to be seen, but Crowell’s contract forces them make a decision quickly.

As part of the three-year deal Crowell signed last offseason, $2 million is guaranteed if he’s on the roster the third day of the league year.

Crowell wasn’t bad last year, averaging 4.8 yards per carry before a foot injury sent him to injured reserve. He had a 219-yard game against the Broncos, and only one other 100-yard game all year. But the greater issues of their offense made it hard to blame any individual for a lack of production.