Johnathan Cyprien says comeback from torn ACL will be “something special”

Safety Johnathan Cyprien was not in the Titans lineup for any regular season snaps last season as a torn ACL put him out of action.

There’s nothing positive about that injury, but one of the less painful parts of it is that the timing means Cyprien is “almost 100 percent” well ahead of the start of the offseason program. He said he’s running and cutting while setting his sights on big things once he’s back on the field.

“I am going to come back very strong from this injury, and it is going to be something special,” Cyprien said, via the Titans website.

The Titans signed Kenny Vaccaro to a one-year deal after Cyprien went down and Cyprien acknowledged that the team could decide to bring him back for another year while moving on from the final two years of Cyprien’s deal.

“In all reality, there’s a couple of different scenarios that can happen,” Cyprien said. “It could be we’re both on the team together, and I would be more than happy to do that, no problem. Or it could be just myself, or it could just be Kenny. That’s just the reality of this business. That’s not for me to decide, of course.”

With Kevin Byard at one safety spot, there may not be much chance of Cyprien and Vaccaro sharing the field in 2019 but there hasn’t been any indication of what Tennessee plans to do at this point in the offseason.