Joseph Randle facing more charges, including rape

Getty Images

Former Cowboys running back Joseph Randle is facing 11 charges, including rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery, the Wichita Eagle reports.

Randle, 27, wanted arraignment immediately, but his outbursts in court during a preliminary hearing Tuesday prompted the Kansas judge to postpone it until Feb. 25. Randle is expected to plead not guilty, telling Sedgwick County District Court Judge Kevin O’Connor that he didn’t feel “like the proof is enough to go forward in this case.”

A woman accused Randle of punching her and forcing her to have sex with him for three hours at her apartment Sept. 6 before she escaped to a neighbor’s to call for help.

Randle, in court with two court-appointed defense attorneys, denied in court that he sexually assaulted the woman. He blurted out: “She didn’t tell me” and “She never said nothing. She never said no. So how am I supposed to know?”

The judge repeatedly admonished Randle for talking out of turn, the Wichita Eagle reports.

Randle, whom the Cowboys cut in 2015, has spent most of the past three years in jail in Wichita, his hometown.