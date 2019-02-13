Kareem Hunt’s suspension will cost $62,941 per game

Getty Images

The duration of Kareem Hunt’s inevitable suspension isn’t known. The cost of it is.

Based on the details of Hunt’s one-year contract, as reported by Field Yates of ESPN.com, Hunt will lose $37,941 in base salary for each game of his suspension, along with a $25,000 per-game roster bonus. That’s a total cost of $62,941 per game.

Hunt has a base salary of $645,000 and up to $400,000 in per-game roster bonus. A suspension, however, seems to be inevitable.

As expected, Hunt receives no guaranteed money. He can make $55,000 by participating in the team’s offseason workout program.