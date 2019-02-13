Lions re-sign long snapper Don Muhlbach

Getty Images

Don Muhlbach will be back for his 16th year in Detroit.

The Lions announced that they have re-signed Muhlbach, who has been their long snapper since 2004.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, Muhlbach started his career with the Ravens in 2004 but didn’t make their 53-man roster and ended up in Detroit after getting cut in Baltimore. He’s been in Detroit ever since.

Muhlbach has played in 228 games with the Lions, second only to former kicker Jason Hanson in franchise history.