Lions view an upgrade at tight end as a top priority

Getty Images

A year ago the Lions released tight end Eric Ebron, tried to trade for tight end Rob Gronkowski, and ended up with almost no production at all from the tight end position. This year they want to get better.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said told season-ticket holders that “the tight end position is definitely a priority for us” to upgrade this offseason.

“This is a position of need,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We know that.”

Last year the Lions’ tight ends totaled just 45 catches, ranking 31st in the NFL. The top two tight ends on the team, Levine Toilolo with 21 catches and Luke Wilson with 13 catches, are both set to become free agents in March.

Quinn hinted that the Lions could be looking at a tight end in the first round of the draft, where Detroit has the eighth overall pick. The last time the Lions used a high first-round pick on a tight end it was Ebron, who disappointed in Detroit but then flourished in Indianapolis last year. That might make some Lions fans skittish about taking a top tight end again, but Quinn sounds like he may do it.