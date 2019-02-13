Lions view an upgrade at tight end as a top priority

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2019, 4:51 AM EST
A year ago the Lions released tight end Eric Ebron, tried to trade for tight end Rob Gronkowski, and ended up with almost no production at all from the tight end position. This year they want to get better.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said told season-ticket holders that “the tight end position is definitely a priority for us” to upgrade this offseason.

This is a position of need,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We know that.”

Last year the Lions’ tight ends totaled just 45 catches, ranking 31st in the NFL. The top two tight ends on the team, Levine Toilolo with 21 catches and Luke Wilson with 13 catches, are both set to become free agents in March.

Quinn hinted that the Lions could be looking at a tight end in the first round of the draft, where Detroit has the eighth overall pick. The last time the Lions used a high first-round pick on a tight end it was Ebron, who disappointed in Detroit but then flourished in Indianapolis last year. That might make some Lions fans skittish about taking a top tight end again, but Quinn sounds like he may do it.

  6. I’d like to see Luke Willson back in Seattle. The guy is good but doesn’t seem to get many opportunities. He made some clutch catches in the NFCCG against Green Bay a few years ago, including a critical two-point conversion.

  7. Noah Fant and TJ Hockenson both look like can’t miss prospects. Interestingly enough, they both come from the same school which happens to also be the school George kittle came from

  11. The lions and their never ending pursuit of a TE. Meanwhile many all pro tight ends of the last two decades were frequently late round picks or even Undrafted. Sigh.

  12. Lions fans: “We beat the worst Bears team in history for three or four years!” “You can’t say that beating our Lions is an easy win!”

    Who DIDN’T beat the Bears from 2014-2017, the team was a complete dumpster fire, but not like the historic raging 6 decade long Lions dumpster fire! You sound so desperate Hyzers, good to see you have a fleet of a dozen names to fuel your rage when the miserable Lions get called out!

    LoLions!!!!

  16. First question would be does is the offensive system use a pass catch Tight End? Or do they just use the TE as a blocker? There is a new OC in Detroit so what is his system?

  18. It’s not that they didn’t know how to use Ebron. People who say such things clearly didn’t watch any games. Ebron had lots of drops at critical times. It wasn’t that they didn’t want him back – they didn’t think he was worth what he knew he could get elsewhere.

  20. Stafford is a coach killer. Has all the measurables, but not the mentality. A better QB is what the Lions need. He is Drew Bledsoe, part two.

  21. iowalion72 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:36 am
    So all of a sudden he learned how to catch in Indy….. Got it.

  22. grogansheroes says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:31 am
    Stafford is a coach killer. Has all the measurables, but not the mentality. A better QB is what the Lions need. He is Drew Bledsoe, part two.

    ————
    Drew Bledsoe took the Patriots to a SB. Stafford can’t even get his team to the postseason. Please don’t insult Drew Bledsoe.

  23. Why are people here acting like Ebron wasn’t responsible for his performance in Detroit? Did any of you watch him while he plaid in Detroit? Did you forget the inexplicable drops? Do you all just live in the now and forget about the past?

  26. They literally just gave up on a player who went on to have one of the most productive TE seasons of the year. Ebron surpassed his TD total in 1 year than his entire stint in Detroit combined and nearly tripled his TD total from any single season.

    Oh, and they passed on Aaron Donald for him.

    Very Lions-y of them.

  27. So they’ve used 2 top picks in the last decade on TEs and it’s still an area of need for them? I guess third time is really the charm?

    Call me old school, but top picks should be OL/DL – can never have enough of the big uglies and you can get a TE in FA or undrafted. I don’t know too many teams that are saying things like “man, we’d really be able to make a run at the Super Bowl if we only had a great TE…”

  28. The problem was not Ebron but Stafford. He likes to throw most of his passes to his favorite receiver (used to be Calvin Johnson), instead of spreading his throws around.

  29. SWFLPC.INC says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:50 am
    Took them to 2 actually, if you count his relief performance in the 2001 AFCCG.

  30. Gronk showed up when it mattered. Glad he wasn’t traded even though I have to agree with Bill that it is better to trade a year too soon than a year too late.

  31. Haha ya use another 1st round pick on TE when you gave up on a 1st rd TE who is playing lights out for his new team. Reminds me of when they thought drafting a WR each year in the 1st was a solid plan.

