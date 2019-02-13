More talk of Giants trading Odell Beckham

Getty Images

The possibility of the Giants trading Odell Beckham has been much-discussed, and despite G.M. Dave Gettleman saying it won’t happen, that trade talk is not going away.

The latest source of Beckham trade talk is Jay Glazer, who writes in his latest piece at The Athletic, “I predict Odell Beckham Jr. gets traded this off-season.”

Glazer made clear that this is a prediction, not a report, but it underscores the fact that talk of a Beckham trade is not going away. Although the Giants have consistently said they’re not trading him, they may see that more as the way to maximize his trade value than an ironclad guarantee that he won’t be moved.

Beckham is only 26 years old and on pure talent is as good as any wide receiver in the NFL. It’s easy to picture the Giants getting a first-round pick from a team that wants to add major talent at wide receiver.