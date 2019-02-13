NFL rescinds Jaylon Ferguson’s Combine invitation

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2019, 5:35 PM EST
Jaylon Ferguson is the NCAA’s all-time leader in sacks, but he won’t be at the Scouting Combine.

Ferguson was initially invited but that invitation has now been rescinded, NFL Media reports.

The impetus behind the NFL’s decision to pull Ferguson’s invitation was a simple battery conviction stemming from a fight during his freshman year at Louisiana Tech. The NFL has a policy banning players from the Combine if they’ve had a history of violent crimes.

Off-field issues are likely to affect Ferguson’s draft stock. Although he’s a very good pass rusher — a position the NFL values highly — that battery conviction isn’t Ferguson’s only red flag. He was also charged with public intoxication in college.

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Colorado State receiver Preston Williams are the other two players ineligible for the Combine because of off-field misconduct.

  2. Good. I’m all for not allowing guys who screw up like he did to be at the Combine. These athletes need to know they have to pay for their bad behaviors just like everyone else.
    He is in college for an education and as far as I am concerned, discipline and learning to take responsibility for one’s actions definitely have a place in educating young people.

  4. So he got into a fight his freshman year, and he once got caught being drunk in public?

    If teams think he’s going to make a good pro, I really doubt his draft stock is going to take much of a hit over such relatively small infractions.

  7. With all the film the teams have available to those three players who wont be at the combine they will still get drafted if they are deemed good enough.brains and football brawn dont always go hand in hand as we know.

  8. Pretty sure non-athletes in college get in fights and are drunk. Doubt it stops any future employment for them. Probably a few doctors, lawyers and politicians in the bunch but hey, hold dudes that play a game to higher standards because…no reason.

  10. Lol notice the posters that don’t have a problem with this and the teams they are fans of. The cowboys are well represented lol.

  12. You need to check your notes and/or source. Assault isn’t a violent crime. Battery is.

    davew128 says:
    Umm, battery isn’t a violent crime. Battery is unwanted touching.

  13. The league should get out of the punishment business. First, society doesn’t have a problem with the guy walking the street. Second, there is certain unevenness, to how this punishment works out. Have and can afford good attorney, then charges are likely reduce to nothing.

  14. How many of you got drunk and got in a fight in college….difference being the cops either weren’t around or you got lucky and a bouncer threw you out before the cops arrived?

    No point in ruining a kids potential career over something they did as a FRESHMAN.

  17. Love all the uptight moralizing over kids making kid mistakes. I am sure no one here has ever gone astray. I love the NFL pr department telling kids ” you need not apply ” and days later teams scrambling to see the same athletes at Pro days. Ironic? Is the NFL telling teams to not send their respective scouts? I think we know that answer. NFL = HYPOCRISY.

  18. Battery is a criminal offense involving the unlawful physical acting upon a threat, distinct from assault which is the act of creating apprehension of such contact. … In most cases, battery is now governed by statutes, and its severity is determined by the law of the specific jurisdiction.

  19. “Umm, battery isn’t a violent crime. Battery is unwanted touching.”
    _________________-

    It involves touching, yes. But it can be the kind of “touching” that puts people in the hospital with broken bones, etc. Assault and battery is two acts because the assault is basically the fear and psychological part while battery is seeing that through and physically attacking the person. Thus, some assaults can be verbal-only but assault with battery will always involve physical contact.

