NFL rescinds Jaylon Ferguson’s Combine invitation

Jaylon Ferguson is the NCAA’s all-time leader in sacks, but he won’t be at the Scouting Combine.

Ferguson was initially invited but that invitation has now been rescinded, NFL Media reports.

The impetus behind the NFL’s decision to pull Ferguson’s invitation was a simple battery conviction stemming from a fight during his freshman year at Louisiana Tech. The NFL has a policy banning players from the Combine if they’ve had a history of violent crimes.

Off-field issues are likely to affect Ferguson’s draft stock. Although he’s a very good pass rusher — a position the NFL values highly — that battery conviction isn’t Ferguson’s only red flag. He was also charged with public intoxication in college.

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Colorado State receiver Preston Williams are the other two players ineligible for the Combine because of off-field misconduct.