Patriots hire Youngstown State offensive line coach

The Patriots are reaching deep into college football for the newest member of their coaching staff.

Carmen Bricillo, who has been on the coaching staff at Youngstown State for the last decade, is joining the Patriots as an assistant offensive line coach, according to the Youngstown Vindicator.

Although the move hasn’t been officially announced by any of the involved parties, Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini did confirm that he spoke to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Longtime Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has drawn significant praise recently for the work he did with the Patriots’ line last season. But Scarnecchia, who turns 71 on Thursday, won’t be around forever, and it’s possible that Belichick views Bricillo as an offensive line coach who could succeed Scarnecchia some day.