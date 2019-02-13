Pilot Flying J retaliates against ESPN over story of Browns dysfunction

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2019, 1:38 PM EST
Getty Images

When a sports team is on the wrong end of an in-depth report characterizing management as dysfunctional and inept, it can do one of two things. It can mobilize its P.R. professionals to tap into local and national media contacts in an effort to push back against all or part of the story. Or it can retaliate economically.

The owners of the Cleveland Browns have opted for the latter.

Michael Smith of SportsBusiness Journal reports that Pilot Flying J, the company owned and operated by the Haslam family, has taken steps to end prematurely an advertising deal with ESPN in retaliation for Seth Wickersham’s in-depth story regarding dysfunction and disharmony of the Browns under the leadership of co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

Per the report, Pilot Flying J and ESPN are negotiating a termination of the contract, which is believed to be worth low-to-mid seven figures per year and which has two years left on its four-year duration.

The fact that Pilot Flying J would cancel the deal over ESPN’s treatment of the Browns suggests that Pilot Flying J expected positive (or at least neutral) treatment of the NFL franchise in exchange for the advertising relationship. ESPN deserves credit for not playing that game.

Among other things, Wickersham’s story cited unnamed sources, who claimed that Dee Haslam at one point said, “We just don’t know what we are doing” and “[I]f we’d known how hard it would be, we never would have bought the team.”

The team denied that Dee Haslam ever said this. And the team apparently didn’t appreciate the ESPN published the quotes and other comments regarding the management of the franchise since the Haslams purchased it in 2012.

41 responses to “Pilot Flying J retaliates against ESPN over story of Browns dysfunction

  6. I would pull the advertising too. ESPN should have just not run the story out of respect for a business partner. Besides, truth has never been a high priority for ESPN.

  7. It must hurt deeply that this same team and it’s ownership have turned the franchise around big time. Why not re-run this in December and comment then? That is, re-run with no editing!

  8. It’s in vogue these days for known fraudsters (like the Haslams…or the president) to try and “take their ball and go home” when faced with anything less than glowing and complimentary press coverage.

  11. The News Media now creates News, rather than reporting it!!!! ESPN doesn’t need to create negative stories. The Brown’s have done that on their own. John Dorsey is here to change the narrative!

  12. “ESPN deserves credit for not playing that game.”
    I know it happens, but writing biased stories protecting your advertisers is pretty unethical. I don’t think we need to give credit to a company every time the don’t go the unethical route.

  13. Unless ESPN was intentionally trying to terminate its business contract relationship with the Browns, the unnessarily personal attack on the Haslams demonstrated poor judgment by ESPN management. The story seethed a vendetta tone, as if the Haslams had personally offended the writers.

  15. It could also mean that the Haslams believe this article was another in a series of questionably sourced pieces by Wickersham that were more interested in advancing a narrative than accurately reporting a story.

  18. Wickersham must have a thing for dysfunction. Too bad he can’t do a report on his own employer, which is circling the drain.

  19. I would pull my advertising as well. And since the story was written on accounts from “unnamed sources” (which typically are Wickersham’s only sources) I wouldn’t even bother to comment or reply. We know the story about the Patriot’s turned out to be fiction, I would suspect most of this one is fiction too.

  20. The Browns *had* been dysfunctional. It looks like they have drafted well the last couple of years and they have presented an entertaining and functional football team. This is a change. Credit where credit is do. They still have some head cases, but …

  23. Is it true that the Haslams walk around the executive office in bare feet and overalls? Asking for a friend.

  26. “ESPN should have just not run the story out of respect for a business partner.” That – is a slippery slope that ends with reporting becoming political advertising.

  27. Media is the single largest issue in our entire country. They have been trying to make stories for years, rather than just report facts. Problem is, over 50% of todays Americans need their input to be able to form their own position on anything

  29. “I would pull the advertising too. ESPN should have just not run the story out of respect for a business partner. ”
    _________________

    You really want to see it where media would NEVER run anything negative about an advertiser? By that logic the Kareem Hunt assault would have been ignored because the NFL advertises.

  30. Why would Flying J give money to a company that is bashing them? It’s not a matter or retaliation, its a matter of common sense.

  31. Truth be truth……we are a deteriorating society, and ESPN is one of the long list of Liberalized Media outlets that makes their living by ” brainwashing” their market into believing whatever it is they need to sell everyday

  34. ESPN has a credibility problem. There are few people left that believe the anonymous sources from the MSM.

  36. Yes, ESPN – that paragon of journalistic integrity. Haslam is a sleezeball running a dysfunctional team forever. ESPN has been stilting its coverage to kiss up to the NFL which perennially plays hardball with anyone that says something even mildly critical. So Haslam is just mimicking it’s parent and ESPN for the moment seems to be doing its job.

  39. dl101693 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:17 pm
    Media is the single largest issue in our entire country. They have been trying to make stories for years, rather than just report facts. Problem is, over 50% of todays Americans need their input to be able to form their own position on anything
    ——————————————
    No. The biggest issue in our country are people who cannot think for themselves, cannot comprehend what they read, and dont understand the importance of media when it comes to holding our elected leaders accountable….

  41. “It can mobilize its P.R. professionals to tap into local and national media contacts in an effort to push back against all or part of the story.”
    ========================

    Please show me how this has ever been an EFFECTIVE strategy. The Browns organization could publish a thousand statements from past & current employees denying everything in ESPN’s narrative – it won’t change anything or make it whole again.

