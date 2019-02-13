Rams add Wes Phillips to coaching staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2019, 7:35 AM EST
Getty Images

Wade Phillips did more than stump for his son to get a job. He may have helped find him one.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams are hiring Wes Phillips as their new tight ends coach.

In January, the elder Phillips joked that since his son was an offensive coach who knew Sean McVay, he would be an excellent head coaching option.

Wes had been with Washington, but he was replaced after his contract expired. He joined the team in 2014, when McVay was still the offensive coordinator there. He has also worked for Dallas.

Shane Waldron, the Rams passing game coordinator, had coached tight ends the last two years for the Rams. He could be looking at increased responsibilities with Zac Taylor off to coach the Bengals.

8 responses to “Rams add Wes Phillips to coaching staff

  2. A lot of coach’s sons grow up and watch their dad work 16 hour days, never at home, and they often move a lot. You either love it or hate it. If you decide to go into coaching, you know what you’re getting into. A lot of these kids are capable of coaching by the time they’re 16 years old. I guarantee you Wes Phillips is a great coach.

  3. Regarding this story”

    Pats fans be like “Hurr durr hiring Wade Phillips is a dumb move, coaches sons don’t make great coaches”

    Regarding Stephen Belichick “OMG BELICHICK IS A GENIUS AND SO WILL HIS SON BE WHEN HE BECOMES THE NEXT GOAT HEAD COACH!”

  4. Another son getting opportunities because his parent is in the business. Lots of good coaches never get opportunities because of the Wes Phillips and Scott Turners of the world

  6. Most people get hired for a job because they know someone. Don’t act like this only happens in professional sports. Someone gave you an opportunity and you walked in the door. The next door will open depending on what you do with the first opportunity. If you do a good job someone else will open another door for you.

  7. umakenosense says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:58 am
    Or you’ll just literally follow your daddy from job to job. See Williams, Blake through Gregg.

  8. umakenosense says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:58 am
    ————————
    So you’re saying that most job-hiring is down to knowing the right people, but at the same time you’re saying that you’ll find most job opportunites are based on merit? Can’t be both – and isn’t. In reality it’s a mish-mash. And always was, everywhere, depending on a slew of variable factors.

