Rams add Wes Phillips to coaching staff

Wade Phillips did more than stump for his son to get a job. He may have helped find him one.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams are hiring Wes Phillips as their new tight ends coach.

In January, the elder Phillips joked that since his son was an offensive coach who knew Sean McVay, he would be an excellent head coaching option.

Wes had been with Washington, but he was replaced after his contract expired. He joined the team in 2014, when McVay was still the offensive coordinator there. He has also worked for Dallas.

Shane Waldron, the Rams passing game coordinator, had coached tight ends the last two years for the Rams. He could be looking at increased responsibilities with Zac Taylor off to coach the Bengals.