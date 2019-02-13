Rams expected to move Shane Waldron to QB coach

Getty Images

The Rams are bringing Wes Phillips onto the coaching staff as their tight ends coach and that will mean a change in responsibilities for Shane Waldron.

Waldron worked with the team’s tight ends in addition to taking on the role as passing game coordinator in 2018, but will switch to a different position group in 2019. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Waldron is set to take over as the quarterbacks coach while continuing to hold the coordinator title.

Zac Taylor was the quarterbacks coach in 2018, but he left the Rams to become the Bengals head coach after Super Bowl LIII.

Given Waldron’s continued role as the passing game coordinator, the move to working directly with the team’s quarterbacks makes sense. The team is also expected to hire an assistant quarterbacks coach and Breer adds that senior offensive assistant Jedd Fisch’s title will change to assistant coordinator/offense for the 2019 season.