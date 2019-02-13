Report: Broncos won’t rework Joe Flacco’s contract

Getty Images

When word first broke that the Broncos are set to trade for quarterback Joe Flacco when the new league year gets underway in March, there were reports that reworking Flacco’s contract could be part of their plans as well.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that is not expected to be the case, however. Flacco’s contract calls for him to make $18.5 million during the 2019 season and his salaries for 2020 and 2021 are $20.25 million and $24.25 million.

Those will also be Flacco’s cap hits for those seasons and none of the salaries are guaranteed, so the Broncos can move on from Flacco without any dead money left over although they’d prefer it if Flacco plays well enough to justify that cost.

The Broncos also have Case Keenum on the books with a $21 million cap number and $7 million in guaranteed money for 2019. Moving on from him would leave $10 million in dead money, but there’s no commitment to Keenum in 2020 or beyond.