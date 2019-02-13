Report: Earl Thomas enrolls kids in Austin school

Getty Images

Safety Earl Thomas has flirted with the notion of joining the Cowboys at points over the last couple of years and the Cowboys have shown interest, which has plenty of people looking in Dallas’ direction with Thomas heading for free agency in March.

Those looking for that move to Texas will happen will likely take word about where Thomas and his wife have enrolled their kids in school as a sign. Mike Fisher of 247 Sports reports that Thomas is in Austin and has put his kids in school there.

It may not turn out to be much of a sign. Thomas went to the University of Texas and has gone back to his alma mater to work out in past offseasons, so it’s no sure thing that he’s going to be there come the fall.

The big difference from past offseasons is that Thomas is going to be a free agent and that there’s little chance that he’s going to be heading back to Seattle for another year with the Seahawks. That makes this his best chance yet to return to Texas on a full-time basis, although there will likely be suitors from outside the state whose offers will help determine how everything plays out.