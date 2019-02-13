Report: Jaguars extend kicker Josh Lambo

Getty Images

The Jaguars have locked up their most reliable offensive player.

And since they’re the Jaguars, yes, it’s the kicker.

According to John Reid of the Florida Times Union, the Jaguars have extended the contract of kicker Josh Lambo.

Lambo was about to be an unrestricted free agent, and the Jaguars realized last year he was trustworthy. He hit 19-of-21 field goals and 19-of-20 extra points, and on a team with little else in the way of offense, that’s important.

Lambo dealt with a groin injury late in the season, but they clearly decided to make him part of their future.