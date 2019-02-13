Report: Patriots sign Brian Schwenke for 2019 season

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2019, 7:54 AM EST
Offensive lineman Brian Schwenke didn’t see the field much for the Patriots before going on injured reserve in November, but it appears they liked what work he did do in New England.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have signed Schwenke to a new contract for the 2019 season. Per the report, Schwenke will be set to make $895,000.

Schwenke signed with the Patriots in late July and played in three games for the team before a foot injury ended his season. He saw four snaps at center and 21 special teams snaps in those appearances.

He entered the league as a Titans fourth-round pick in 2013 and started 30 games over his first five seasons in the league.

  2. Bill is the best at getting good return on small deals. This will probably turn out to be a very strong move, depth wise.

  6. If the Pats picked an OL guy in the 4th round this year, they’d get an unknown quantity who probably does not contribute right away and, if he made the team, they’d have to sign him to a 4yr contract worth 2.5 to 3 million.

    Here they get a proven NFL quality player for 1 yr 895K.

  7. The Patriots were fortunate this season. The starting o line only missed 5 games to injury all year.

    That showed up nicely in the playoffs. They were awesome.

  8. jchemengr says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:16 am
    ——-

    Thanks for that information and I agree with your assessment. The O-line really stepped up in the playoffs.

  9. jchemengr says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:16 am
    ——–

    Yup. The Patriots ability to run the ball should really worry some teams moving forward. Keep in mind that they also get Isaiah Wynn back next season and will likely draft a couple of new linemen as well. What’s scary is that they no longer need to rely solely of Brady throwing the ball. I wish he would just retire so my Dolphins have at least a chance.

  10. They should trade Isaiah Wynn and move up the Draft for TE TJ Hockenson.

    I was not impressed with Wynn and the Pats wasted a high draft pick for him.

    Patriots most important needs are to find a replacement for Gronk and a powerful DE.

  11. solo681 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:11 am
    ————-

    So… who do you have penciled in at left tackle?

  12. *IF* they sign TBrown, then *MAYBE* you trade Wynn. Brown is looking at a big deal. Something north of 5 years 50M. Bill would likely sign him for that, but I think it is going to be more like 6 years 100M (with ~50M guar). Bill will likely walk away from that. He is younger than Solder and performed better in the same position (Patriots Left Tackle) so he should surpass the Solder deal.

  14. I both love & despise this time of the year….. so many BS mock drafts & who the Pats should draft or go after in FA…… NOBODY has a clue what Bill will do…… I’m just gonna sit back & watch it unfold & not get caught up in all the drama……. The actual draft is when I get excited…..
    FA will be interesting but I also believe it will be a disappointing time as well….. so many FA’s to deal with & not a ton of cap space……. looks like Pats will be getting some more 3rd round comp picks next season for sure!!!!

  16. Offensive linemen are at a premium, most teams have OL on the radar and those that don’t are signing extensions asap. 2019 will be a lucrative year for the big guys on the O line.

  17. Wynn will be starting left tackle. Brown will walk in free agency. He played well in playoffs, but graded poorly during the regular season. He was 68th out of 80 qualifying tackles. The franchise tag is $14M, and BB won’t shuck out that. He will take the compensatory pick instead.

  18. So… who do you have penciled in at left tackle?
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Jeffery Simmins would of been a good pick but is out with torn ACL.

    Jonah Williams also a good pick.

    Sleeper 3rd Round Pick – Yodny Cajuste

  19. solo681 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:08 am
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Jeffery Simmins would of been a good pick but is out with torn ACL.

    ————-
    So… you would have traded up to draft a DT to start at LT?

  20. “Patriots most important needs are to find a replacement for Gronk and a powerful DE”

    The only thing I’ve learned about predicting who Belichick takes in the draft are that he rarely takes players at positions that everyone outside the team thinks are “the most important needs”.

    Expect trader Bill to be very active with all the picks the Pats have this draft. I do agree they need to find a good TE and its very likely they will, but what round he takes one in is impossible to predict.

