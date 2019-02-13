Report: Patriots sign Brian Schwenke for 2019 season

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Brian Schwenke didn’t see the field much for the Patriots before going on injured reserve in November, but it appears they liked what work he did do in New England.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have signed Schwenke to a new contract for the 2019 season. Per the report, Schwenke will be set to make $895,000.

Schwenke signed with the Patriots in late July and played in three games for the team before a foot injury ended his season. He saw four snaps at center and 21 special teams snaps in those appearances.

He entered the league as a Titans fourth-round pick in 2013 and started 30 games over his first five seasons in the league.