Report: Ravens to trade Joe Flacco to Denver

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
Getty Images

The offseason is officially here.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos and Ravens have a deal in place to send veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from Baltimore to Denver. The trade will become official on March 13, the first day of the 2019 league year.

The Ravens were expected to trade Flacco this offseason, but the Broncos weren’t widely viewed as a potential destination. However, it was Flacco who launched a desperation rainbow to Jacoby Jones at Mile High Stadium in the 2012 playoffs, forcing what would become double overtime and ultimately beating the Broncos en route to a Super Bowl XLVII championship, with Flacco winning the MVP award.

Then there’s the fact that new Broncos coach Vic Fangio worked for the Ravens from 2006 through 2008, overlapping with Flacco by two years.

Flacco is due to receive a base salary of $18.5 million in 2019. Trading him triggers $16 million in dead money for the Ravens, but creates a net cap savings for 2019 of $9.5 million.

143 responses to “Report: Ravens to trade Joe Flacco to Denver

  14. I guess the Ravens are looking at 4-12 with their current running back/quarterback. Can draft another QB in the draft next year. I guess the Ravens didn’t learn anything from watching the Steelers with Cordell Stewart.

  16. great landing spot for the Italian Stallion, gives him the best chance to make one last glorious ride thru the playoffs. His signature Rainbow Jumpballs are going to break the stratosphere in Denver

  22. While this is good in the long run for Baltimore, it still sucks. Flacco grew on me and will always be a Raven in my eyes. I hope he finds success in Denver!

  26. Looks like the Ravens get a 4th round pick in return.

    Case Keenum’s Denver cap number is $21 million this year. That’s about $40 million in quarterback money for the Broncos. But reportedly will do a new deal with Flacco. Keenum a possible release?

  27. Denver’s line has been an issue for several years yet it gets very little attention but they DO stick a new pocket passer to get hammered in there every year.

  31. Flacco is underrated IMO. Not a big star or awesome athlete but he knows how to win. He was the best QB available on this years market. I wonder what the Ravens get in return?

  35. Lamar Jackson is not the answer…Vegas should place odds on him starting all 16 next season. In 2019 the POCKET is still where you succeed.

  39. Wow. That’s a nasty cap hit, but it’s mitigated by Lamar Jackson still being on a cheap rookie deal, so I guess it’s not a big issue. Not sure what this means for Keenum or if Flacco is necessarily an upgrade, either. This also takes them out of the running for Foles.

  43. I lived in Denver when they traded for John Elway and the years he was learning his trade. Flacco has always reminded me of Elway; cannon for an arm, not so good on the touch passes, a little weak on reading defenses but who can pull out a game when you think all is lost. Ask Cleveland Brown fans.

  44. I still think Denver drafts a QB in the first round. Then that pick will unseat Elite Joe midway through the season, in which Denver will trade Elite Joe to the Orlando Apollos.

    ————————————————————————————

    Buddy, you’re really comparing Flacco to John Elway? I have some tech stock I think you’d be very interested in buying…

  52. I remember watching Rahim Moore jump into the copter as that pass sailed over his head to Jones… What a heart-breaker for Broncos fans. The Minneapolis Miracle sort of reminded me of that play – equally heart-breaking for Saints fans.

  53. OldTime Football says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:38 am
    I guess RGIII stays as the backup!
    ____________________________________________

    RGIII is better than Andrew Luck – Skip Bayless

  54. Why does Elway think this will play out differently than the identical looking move he made a year ago?

    Flacco is famous for that rainbow bomb in Denver and for getting hot the next two games. If you take out that 3 and a minute game stretch, his career looks similar to that of Jay Cutler or Andy Dalton. Sure, Flacco had some early playoff wins as well, but he was drafted onto a team with 3 hall of fame defensive starters. He has a total of 1 playoff win in 6 seasons since Ed Reed and Ray Lewis departed.

  55. rogerdodger99 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:23 am
    They’re really going to bet the house with Lamar Jackson? Weird.

    ——–

    Not necessarily…..but they have seen enough of Flacco

  56. As a Bronco fan I’m okay with this. The draft hype hasn’t started to get loud yet and all those amazing top ten QB’s that I’ve never heard of aren’t zooming off the lips of every newly informed expert which last I heard weren’t all that great to begin with. The Broncos have seen Case for a year, the new coach has coached Flacco before. Kubiak liked Flacco. I like Flacco. Eh, worse things have happened and this might be good, Flacco might have been injured like Cam Newton and not showing his best recently. One thing for certain – he’s had time to rest and recover.

  60. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:28 am
    Flacco kicked to the curb. Just like Favre was.

    —————————————————————————————

    Mentioning Flacco in the same sentence with Favre shows how clueless you are. Flacco couldn’t hold Favre’s clipboard.
    Plus — the Ravens don’t have Aaron Rodgers waiting in the wings. Big difference.

  61. Flash1287 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:26 am

    Man… his jump balls are going to fly in Denver
    ———————-

    He’ll be able to throw a football over them mountains.

  62. OMG, please, no. Keep Keenum and improve the running game with Lindsey. Flacco is not an upgrade over Keenum.

  65. That would be up there as one of the dumbest moves that Elway has ever made as GM. He could sign a younger Kap for nothing, and Kap would not demand much of a salary, certainly not $18 million.

  66. Ravens fans are so spoiled that they’ve become ignorant. The team has been good for basically 20 years. Now you’re complaining about committing to a first-round QB who went 6-1 to take you into the playoffs? You guys simply don’t know what a poorly run team looks like.

    –Redskins fan

  67. Joe hasn’t cared since he cashed in. That said, greatest Baltimore QB’s all time:

    Unitas(GOAT)
    Bert Jones
    Flacco

  70. I think Case is better than Joe. Not sure why the Broncos want to take this trade. I would draft a future QB and let Case prove himself next year while the rookie gets ready. This does not improve the Broncos.

  72. Always smh whenever people describe the Flacco -Jacoby play as some sort of jump ball desperation heave. 4thQ, seconds left, -20 degrees, having absorbed a sack the play before and with Von Miller and Elvis Dumervil bearing down on him, he stepped up in the pocket and delivered a perfect ball 60+ yards on the fly over the Denver safety. They blew the coverage by letting Jones get behind him, Flacco saw it and took advantage of it with one of the great throws in NFL history. There are only a handful of QBs in the NFL that could have made that throw. Only QB in NFL that has beaten Ben, Manning and Brady (twice – should have been three times if not for a Lee Evans drop) all on the road and in the playoffs. 10-5 in playoffs makes him best in NFL after Brady. He was great in the biggest games, and never had the surrounding cast as good as Boldin, Torrey, Jacoby, Pitta, Leach and Rice after the Super Bowl win. Best wishes to Joe in Denver, great guy here in the community, solid teammate with no drama or bathroom assaults. Thanks for all the playoff wins, the ring and the parade – which is a lot more than Stafford, Ryan, Rivers, Cam, Luck and others making more $ can claim.

  73. I for one am good with it. Rolling the dice with Lamar? Don’t think that is what they are doing at all. This is *a* move. Who knows what comes next, if anything. But either way, Jackson was more successful than Flacco so it makes zero sense to keep him around.

    For Denver? Flacco might not be very good (and I don’t think he is, or frankly ever was) but he is better than Keenum. So…where’s the risk in a league where good veteran QBs are lacking, and taking a chance on a draft (which is always uncertain) could get you fired in a year you will likely get fired.

    ??

  75. John Elway refuses to either rebuild or commit to a reworking. It seems like he wanted Case Keenum out the door the second they signed him, desperately looking for an opportunity to bench him.

    Unless they make improvements the Broncos will win 6-7 games again next year and Keenum or Flacco will be the scapegoat.

  79. Good luck Baltimore. Better stop running your athlete or history will prove again those styles don’t last

  86. omeimontis says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:53 am
    That would be up there as one of the dumbest moves that Elway has ever made as GM. He could sign a younger Kap for nothing, and Kap would not demand much of a salary, certainly not $18 million.

    I pray someone signs him. Then we can hear about how his “prime” years were robbed from him when he fails. It will never end, and that’s exactly what Ck and his GF wanted. They don’t have to prove a thing, they have minions to do their legwork. Some are here daily.

  88. As a Broncos fan, I’ve defended Elway after every bad move by saying “It made sense at the time”. This move makes absolutely zero sense. Flacco is an older, slower version of Keenum (who’s under contract for $21m next season). Elway is acting as if the Broncos are a QB away…and that’s nowhere near the truth. The immobile Flacco will get murdered behind Denver’s awful OLine. The receiving core is unreliable and the only offensive weapon is a 5’8 170lbs RB. Why not just keep Keenum as the bridge QB, draft a QB, and spend every available dollar on roster depth? #FireElway will get very popular in Denver after this move.

  91. Maybe the Vikings can request a do-over and get Keenum back. They wouldn’t be any worse off than what they’re currently wishing, hoping, and praying for.

  94. My guess is that the Broncos will trade Keenum to some QB-starved team and let Flacco run the offense in Denver. It will be interesting to watch things unfold.

  95. As a Ravens fan who watched him his whole career in Baltimore he needs talent and toughness around him. Lindsay could become a monster in the check down/screen game. I would like to hear from Denver fans if their receivers are up to the task of helping him. Don’t expect him to make them look good.

  96. Jag fan is very unhappy today…Flacco was a perfect fit for that team, but Denver? Elway living in the past still

  97. I dont ever recall a trade being announced a full month before it can actually happen. Seems odd doesnt it?

  99. Flacco is one of the few QBs who is not intimidated to go into Foxboro and play (and defeat) the mighty Pats.

  100. Why would they do this? Do they really think Lamar Jackson can lead this team? He’s a duplicate of RGIII. Mark my words. The joke will be on them sooner than later.

  102. Did not see Denver as this strong a suitor. Well, the NFL continues to be entertaining year round. Not a fan of the Broncos, but now when they are on, I’ll be watching out of curiosity. Go Patriots!

  103. As a Redskins fan, I’m very familiar with the feeling of “upgrading” by bringing in a worse player. It stings at first, then you just lean into the fact that the next few years will suck. You’ll get through it… (sort of)

  106. Keenum has a $10 mill cap hit if they cut him, they have already paid him $7 mill of his $18 mill so they can only save $3 million in cash, or they don’t cut Case which is about another $11 million in cap money and cash.

    I always thought Baltimore had bad QB and Offense coaching and Ozzy refused to get even marginal receivers is why Flacco struggled so much. So I guess the new Baltimore offense is watch the Lamar scramble drill, they still don’t have receivers or coaches.

  108. sigbouncer says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:29 am

    Case Keenum’s Denver cap number is $21 million this year. That’s about $40 million in quarterback money for the Broncos. But reportedly will do a new deal with Flacco. Keenum a possible release?
    —————————————

    $10M hit to release, $3M hit to trade. Wouldn’t be surprised if Denver shopped him for a ham sandwich. As crazy as it sounds there are teams out there who might bite on Keenum under the right circumstances, it would have to be an ‘interesting’ package..

  110. As an aside, why doesn’t the NFL just start the new league year the day after the Super Bowl instead of waiting until March 13? Teams and players are obviously ignoring the league and talking to each other anyway. Just make it official and end the charade.

  111. Flacco is now the best QB on the Broncos and he WILL take the starting job away from Case. Not a bad deal by Elway.

  112. He lost his job to a rookie lol, I wonder how Denver feels about that! No fight in Joe just goes with the flow lol!!! Good luck Denver!

  113. I don’t really get it. Is Flacco really any better than Keenum? Are the Broncos really saving enough money to justify this? Does Elway really have any idea what is going on?

    Really?

  114. No question that Flaco is a good game manager and that worked for the Ravens when their defense was top-tier. Whether is works for Denver remains to be seen because their defense isn’t nearly as good as it was 3 years ago.

  115. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    As crazy as it sounds there are teams out there who might bite on Keenum under the right circumstances
    —————————————————————————————Doesn’t sound crazy at all. He’d be a big upgrade in Jacksonville, for example.

  121. I love all the folks talking crap about this move. This is a clear upgrade from Keenum. Do you guys think top tier quarterbacks grow on trees? Flacco for a year or 2 and draft a young guy ASAP. And don’t miss this time.

  122. Avid Bronco fan here going back decades. This is the darkest day I can remember. Hopefully, Flacco is a short term bridge qb replacing Keenum. I really dont see much of a difference between the two. Elway’s GM job with the Broncos is now on the clock.

  128. mlhigh says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:28 pm
    Avid Bronco fan here going back decades. This is the darkest day I can remember. Hopefully, Flacco is a short term bridge qb replacing Keenum. I really dont see much of a difference between the two. Elway’s GM job with the Broncos is now on the clock.

    ———–

    There is a huge difference between the two in my opinion. I think Flacco will be good in Denver. Keenum was a massive error. Keenum is the Ryan Fitzpatrick club. Very dependable back up that has a chance to win if called upon. He’s not a legit starter.

  129. You can’t trade for a top 10 QB without giving up everything and then some. Joe isn’t elite, but he is still above average at best and at worst, average. He can still outplay 15-20 of the current starters around the league if all goes well. The same can’t be said of Keenum. They just made themselves better at the QB position without hopefully giving up too much. If the Broncos improve their O-line as much as they did the QB position (with the addition of Munchak it is more than likely), Joe and the Broncos will be just fine.

  131. As a Ravens Fan, this is the right move and I like Joe. But we’ve seen the Flacco show for 5 years since the SB. Average play, subject to injury, perplexed by arm strength and tools, and never throws for more than 4,000 yards. Above average big game performer, but the other games you don’t know who’s showing up. I have to admit, he’s never been elite. Elite players make others better. Not sure Joe ever did.

    It is the right move regardless of LJ. It was time for a new direction and to free up some cap space. If Jackson can learn and grow, things will go well. If he doesn’t, it will be ugly. It was time for a new direction. It took balls to make the change and start things over.

  133. Curious timing. Flacco seems like a classic Denver-style QB to me, and is probably a better fit than Keenum has been.

    But they have Keenum, and they seem to be in a place where they could make a legitimate run for almost any QB in the draft.

    So I don’t get why they would sign Flacco when they could just keep Keenum for another year and draft Drew Lock.

    Maybe he’s just the specific individual guy they really want as their QB. But it seems like an odd time to go this route.

  134. :Flacco kicked to the curb. Just like Favre was.”

    Um, Favre retired. Not the same thing. Retired in the offseason, GB spent the entire spring building the offense around Rodgers and then Favre swooped in during training camp saying he wanted to play. Not at all the same thing.

    Wonder how many Viking QBs have been kicked to the curb in the years since Rodgers took over for Favre? Too many to take the time to count them.

  135. “Vic Fangio worked for the Ravens from 2006 through 2008, overlapping with Flacco by two years.”

    Flacco was drafted in 2008. So Fangio overlapped Flacco in one year.

  136. Flacco is a good quarterback. Denver will be a lot better with Flacco. No one seems to want to admit that Flacco wasn’t the problem in Baltimore. It is Harbaugh’s stale game planning.

  137. Geez! Another high-priced mediocre veteran quarterback for the Broncos. When will they learn? They would’ve been better off with Foles. Four years younger, more “recently” accomplished and he’ll be a free agent (once the Eagles realize their tag & trade plan won’t work).

