Report: Sean Lee has decided he wants to play in 2019

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee wants to play in 2019, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

That doesn’t mean Lee, who pondered retirement after the season, will play for the Cowboys.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last month that there is “no one we would have to have back more” than Lee. But Lee is scheduled to make $7 million in base salary and count $10.1 million against the salary cap.

That’s expensive for a now-backup linebacker who missed nine games last season and has missed 51 in his nine-year career.

The Cowboys can save $7 million against their cap by cutting Lee.

The Cowboys drafted Jaylon Smith in the second round in 2016 and Leighton Vander Esch in the first round in 2018, and they have become among the best pair of young linebackers in the NFL. Lee helped Smith and Vander Esch this season in the meeting room, the locker room and on the field with his veteran leadership.