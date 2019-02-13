Report: Sean Lee has decided he wants to play in 2019

Posted by Charean Williams on February 13, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee wants to play in 2019, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

That doesn’t mean Lee, who pondered retirement after the season, will play for the Cowboys.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last month that there is “no one we would have to have back more” than Lee. But Lee is scheduled to make $7 million in base salary and count $10.1 million against the salary cap.

That’s expensive for a now-backup linebacker who missed nine games last season and has missed 51 in his nine-year career.

The Cowboys can save $7 million against their cap by cutting Lee.

The Cowboys drafted Jaylon Smith in the second round in 2016 and Leighton Vander Esch in the first round in 2018, and they have become among the best pair of young linebackers in the NFL. Lee helped Smith and Vander Esch this season in the meeting room, the locker room and on the field with his veteran leadership.

5 responses to “Report: Sean Lee has decided he wants to play in 2019

  1. This is a classic situation for a pay cut. Lee hasn’t expressed the slightest desire to leave Dallas, and Dallas values him both as a player and person. His injury history and reduced level of play in 2018 also make it pretty clear that he is no longer a full-time player. With a current fairly large $7M salary, there is plenty of room to cut a chunk out and still leave a salary worth Lee’s while – say, lowering the salary to $3M. That would be a win for all parties involved.

  4. Professional sports teams run a business. The mission of every business in the for profit world is to make money. Further these teams must win on a set salary cap with a fixed roster size. It is a hard business. Sadly, injures and age take cruel tolls on every person in the world. Sean Lee is a victim. Here’s hoping he takes a significant pay cut.

  5. A great leader. A warrior. Jerry and sons respect the hell out of players like this. But they’re businessmen – bottomline. I don’t think his potential contributions on-field warrant the price. Renegotiate a price or cut him, gracefully.

