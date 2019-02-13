ST coach Devin Fitzsimmons leaves Lions for Vanderbilt

Getty Images

Vanderbilt University lost their 2018 special teams coach Shawn Mennenga when he took a job running the special teams for the Packers and they’ll replace him with a coach who was most recently with a different NFC North team.

The school announced that Devin Fitzsimmons will be their new special teams coach. Fitzsimmons will also be the tight ends coach on Derek Mason’s staff in Nashville.

“We are very fortunate to bring Devin Fitzsimmons on board at Vanderbilt,” Mason said in a statement. “Devin has tremendous expertise in all areas of special teams, and has coached some with some of the NFL’s top specialists while on staff at Detroit. His resume also includes a successful tenure working with Lions tight ends and several years as a collegiate offensive coach.”

Fitzsimmons opened last season as the assistant special teams coach in Detroit, but took on more responsibilities after the team fired special teams coach Joe Marciano in November. He was with the team since the 2014 season and, as Mason noted, also worked with tight ends for some of his Lions tenure.

The Lions hired John Bonamego as their new special teams coach this offseason.