Steve Keim: Speculation about No. 1 pick “a lot of fun”

Getty Images

The Cardinals spent Tuesday shooting down the notion that they are considering ditching 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen in favor of Kyler Murray, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t enjoying the attention that comes with holding the first overall pick.

General Manager Steve Keim said on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Wednesday that the speculation about what the team is going to do is “fun for the league” and “a lot of fun” for the Cardinals.

“I don’t listen to a lot of radio or watch a lot of TV, but just the little I have, this [topic] is the constant message that I have seen,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “But it’s great for all of us. It’s good for the game, it goes to show the level of excitement there is for the National Football League, and in particular with this situation, the No. 1 pick. It’s sort of like The Bachelor or the Housewives of Orange County. This is real-life stuff.”

Keim called it “way too early to consider” who the Cardinals would take with the top pick, assuming they hold onto it rather than trade it to another team. He did say offensive playmakers and offensive linemen were areas that the team hopes to address this offseason.

Defensive front seven players tend to pop up at the top of the draft most often in early projections, so that may wind up having an impact on which way the team goes between now and April.