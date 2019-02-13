Tom Clements: Josh Rosen has the talent to be successful

Getty Images

When Tom Clements arrived in Green Bay in 2006, Aaron Rodgers was entering his second season.

“Aaron kind of grew up with me,” Clements said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website.

Now, the Cardinals have hired Clements as their quarterbacks coach with Josh Rosen entering his second season.

The comparisons stop there, but Clements has watched every throw Rosen made as a rookie and is encouraged by what he has seen.

“He has the physical abilities,” Clements said. “He can move. He can throw it. He has very good arm strength. He gets it out. And you just hope that as he gets better and as the team gets better, you can have better results.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is revamping the offense to his liking, adding the Air Raid to the team’s playbook. Clements said the offense fits what Rosen does best.

“Kliff likes to throw the ball, which Josh can do,” Clements said. “[Rosen] can move around, which we will do. Everything you ask a quarterback to do, it looks like Josh can do it. Once he gets here, we’ll tailor it to his strengths, as well as the strengths of the other guys around him.”