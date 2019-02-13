Travis Frederick won’t know exactly where he’s at until offseason program starts

Getty Images

Cowboys center Travis Frederick said in December that he feels “very good” about returning to the field in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season following a diagnosis of Guillain-Barre syndrome in August.

Nothing has changed on that front and Frederick continues to work out with an eye on getting back into the lineup. He said on Tuesday night that he won’t know “where exactly I’m at” until the offseason program gets underway later this year.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be 100 percent full go. I don’t if it’s going to be some,” Frederick said, via the Cowboys website. “We’re just going to kind of feel it out sort of as we’ve felt this whole process. … I’m to the point now where I can do almost everything that I’ve been able to do previously. Now, am I running at my top speed? I don’t know because I haven’t hit that number. Am I jumping as high as I have? I’m not sure yet. But once we get back in March and April we’ll get a good feeling on where things are.”

The Cowboys shuffled through more players on the offensive line in 2018 than they had in past seasons and they also made a midseason change to the position coach. The group held up well enough to help the team to a division title, but getting a healthy Frederick back would be a welcome step toward better stability in 2019.