Vance Joseph: I want Kliff Kingsbury's blessing on defense sometimes

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2019, 6:19 PM EST
The Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach this offseason and they gave the NFL newcomer an experienced assistant on the defensive side of the ball.

Vance Joseph has served as a defensive coordinator and head coach in the past, which would lead some to believe that the Cardinals are going to give him a lot of space to run the defense his way in 2019. The fact that Kingsbury called Joseph “the defensive head coach” and has been largely leaving the defensive staff to itself serve to reinforce that notion.

Joseph said there are going to be times when he wants Kingsbury to offer his thoughts on what should be going on defensively.

“I want his blessing sometimes, especially when you’re in a two-minute drive and they’re driving to win,” Joseph said, via the team’s website. “When do you pressure? Is it [an all-out blitz]? Be patient? What are your thoughts on this? Absolutely, I have to, as a coordinator, ask the coach certain things like that, because that’s a Cardinal decision. We’re going to win and lose together.”

Joseph’s certainly right about the last part. Kingsbury’s not going to have a successful run in Arizona if the defense doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain, so it would behoove him to speak up if things aren’t going the right way.

5 responses to “Vance Joseph: I want Kliff Kingsbury’s blessing on defense sometimes

  1. He is going about this the wrong way. You as defensive coordinator should call your own game unless the coach tells you to do something else. Otherwise, at some point,I would ask why are you asking me.

  3. Kingsbury is a former QB with zero experience defensively. He’s never called defenses, setup schemes, and in college his teams were consistently bad at it. What exactly good is his blessing? If anything, his blessing would be a sign you’re doing it wrong.

