Vance Joseph: I want Kliff Kingsbury’s blessing on defense sometimes

Getty Images

The Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach this offseason and they gave the NFL newcomer an experienced assistant on the defensive side of the ball.

Vance Joseph has served as a defensive coordinator and head coach in the past, which would lead some to believe that the Cardinals are going to give him a lot of space to run the defense his way in 2019. The fact that Kingsbury called Joseph “the defensive head coach” and has been largely leaving the defensive staff to itself serve to reinforce that notion.

Joseph said there are going to be times when he wants Kingsbury to offer his thoughts on what should be going on defensively.

“I want his blessing sometimes, especially when you’re in a two-minute drive and they’re driving to win,” Joseph said, via the team’s website. “When do you pressure? Is it [an all-out blitz]? Be patient? What are your thoughts on this? Absolutely, I have to, as a coordinator, ask the coach certain things like that, because that’s a Cardinal decision. We’re going to win and lose together.”

Joseph’s certainly right about the last part. Kingsbury’s not going to have a successful run in Arizona if the defense doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain, so it would behoove him to speak up if things aren’t going the right way.