Wednesday’s #PFTPM goes in-depth on aftermath of Flacco trade, and much more

AP

The offseason often means more editions of the #PFTPM podcast. This week, a constant stream of early-afternoon news has resulted in three new episodes in three days.

Wednesday’s episode looks at the looming Joe Flacco trade from all relevant angles, including the future of now-former Broncos starter Case Keenum.

So check out the full show below, which begins with yours truly babbling about various issues and concludes with answers to as many of the 55 questions as I could jam into the remaining time.

Tomorrow’s #PFTPM includes a visit with the legendary Al Michaels. Barring more big news on Friday, it will be the fourth and final episode of the week.

Meanwhile, subscribe to the podcast. And rate it. And review it.