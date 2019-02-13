What’s next for Case Keenum?

Getty Images

Case Keenum was right to not worry about the Broncos drafting a quarterback in round one.

With Joe Flacco and his $18.5 million base salary arriving in Denver, the Broncos won’t need Keenum and his $18 million base salary. So the question becomes where will Keenum go?

Trading him would result in a $3 million cap charge. Cutting him would put the Broncos on the hook for $7 million in guaranteed money, which presumably is subject to offset.

Here’s an intriguing potential destination: The Giants. Look at what Keenum did in Minnesota with Pat Shurmur as his offensive coordinator. With the New York offensive line not good enough to provide extended protection to a classic pocket quarterback, the line is good enough for Keenum, who has the agility and quickness to move laterally and buy time until someone springs open.

Other teams to watch include the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Washington.

Regardless of where Keenum lands, he’s now in play for yet another new team in 2019. And plenty of Vikings fans may start wondering if there’s maybe a way to get him back to Minnesota.