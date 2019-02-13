Whitney Mercilus: “Pretty cool” to show I’m more than a pass rusher

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus returned from a torn pectoral muscle to play every game during the 2018 season, but his role was a bit different than it was before his injury.

Mercilus spent less time rushing the passer than he did in past seasons. He finished the year with 39 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles and said recently that he enjoyed getting a chance to show more facets to his game.

“It’s pretty cool to display that I can do more things than rush the passer,” Mercilus said, via the Houston Chronicle. “You never know what I’m going to do, or where I’m going to be. I actually like it.”

Mercilus is heading into the final year of his contract, so he’ll be hoping that a wider-ranging skill set either keeps him in high demand in Houston or leads to others lining up to bring him to town around this time next year.