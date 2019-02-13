Zac Taylor calls Rams’ offense “the starting point” for Bengals’ playbook

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2019, 8:29 AM EST
Sean McVay’s success with the Rams has resulted in several other teams hiring coaches with ties to McVay, and the Bengals are one of those teams. New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says you can expect to see a similar offense in Cincinnati in 2019.

But Taylor added today on PFT Live that he has hired several offensive assistants he hadn’t previously worked with, and they’re going to re-shape the offense to their own talent, not just copy the Rams’ playbook.

“It will be the Cincinnati Bengals’ playbook. There’s no doubt about it. The starting point will be what we did in L.A. We had a lot of success there. I believed in what we did. But I think it was also important to hire people with outside experiences,” Taylor said.

One thing Taylor said he is committed to is sticking with quarterback Andy Dalton.

“I’ve watched Andy closely for the last eight years,” Taylor said. “I think he’s a great fit for what we’re going to do. He’s very smart, he’s accurate, he can get the ball out on time. So I think he’s going to fit this offense to a T.”

If Dalton can lead the Bengals’ offense to Rams-like numbers, the folks in Cincinnati will be very happy. If not, it may be another quarterback running the Cincinnati Bengals’ playbook in the future.

28 responses to “Zac Taylor calls Rams’ offense “the starting point” for Bengals’ playbook

  5. The best move would be trading Dalton to the Redskins for a box of hammers and a few crates of Gatorade.

  7. The NFL is so predictable. A new offensive scheme is introducted and if succesful lesser teams rush out and hire ANY coach that was involved with it. The problem is, defenses catch up pretty quick and find ways to stop it. The Bengals, Cardinals, and Browns rushed out to hire these guys. They will all be looking for new HC’s in about 2 -3 years.

  9. Zac Taylor aka (Charles Grodin) should keep his mouth shut. Seriously, what is it with these new coaches that ramble on and on about what they are going to do etc. Best to make a statement to the media and then keep your mouth shut and go to work.

  10. I can’t wait to see Dalton with an offensive coach (and former QB). Marvin Lewis was an old and stale defense-minded dinosaur, ala Jeff Fisher, and we all saw how much Jared Goff and Nick Foles improved once they got away from him.

  11. Zac’s childhood Pop Warner coach is playing hardball in his negotiations for the defensive coordinator position. If this falls through, Zac may have to cast a wider net to his junior varsity high school football and intramural flag football coaches.

  12. rutchaser says: “Marvin is gone. That’s all I care about at this point. I have an interest again.”
    ===================

    Right. Bengal coaches before Marvin Lewis – Dick LeBeau (12-33 .267), Bruce Coslet (21-39 .350), Dave Shula (19-52, .268). At least Marvin put out a competitive team and record (131-122, .518), but I guess your “interest again” is having double-digit losses every year??!?

  13. jonathankrobinson424 says: “The NFL is so predictable. A new offensive scheme is introducted and if succesful lesser teams rush out and hire ANY coach that was involved with it. The problem is, defenses catch up pretty quick and find ways to stop it.”
    ===================

    Except that the Rams/McVay aren’t running any “new” offensive scheme. It’s pretty much the same stuff when he was under Jay Gruden and Kyle Shanahan that they also use too. There’s a few tweaks to the basic concepts, but they’re hardly revolutionary.

  14. It seems more and more obvious by the day that letting Marvin Lewis go was a mistake for this team. Zac Taylor and his staff of College coaches and low level assistants doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. But seeing as he was a QB Coach and on no ones radar I am sure the Bengals landed him for OC money and are saving a bundle.

  15. The current roster is soft and most of the “star” players comfortable and coasting after getting contact extensions. Dalton strikes fear in no one. The Steelers, in particular, prey on the Bengals lack of mental toughness and discipline year after year. The team rarely has an identity. Even if a guy has a HOF career they won’t retire his number. The owner is content to be competitive, retain season ticket holders, but nothing more. It’s not the offensive or defensive scheme.

  16. akira1971 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:26 am
    rutchaser says: “Marvin is gone. That’s all I care about at this point. I have an interest again.”
    ===================

    Right. Bengal coaches before Marvin Lewis – Dick LeBeau (12-33 .267), Bruce Coslet (21-39 .350), Dave Shula (19-52, .268). At least Marvin put out a competitive team and record (131-122, .518), but I guess your “interest again” is having double-digit losses every year??!?
    —————————
    You know this is the future, right? Dick LeBeau isn’t the coach. Dave Shula isn’t the coach. You say Marvin put out a competitive team, and then trot out his barely-above-.500 record. You know what? Marvin Lewis deserves a lot of credit for what he did in Cincinnati. He just didn’t do enough. Looking back at Dave Shula to justify fear in Zac Taylor after 16 years of mediocrity is pretty asinine.

    To look at it broadly, maybe Taylor is saying that the Rams offense as the starting point is simply an offense built for the NFL in 2019. Bengals fans should have guarded optimism for 2019. Does anyone remember 2015 Andy Dalton? Guy was pretty good. I think with Taylor, Dalton will remind people that he’s better than Jared Goff.

  17. I have been impressed by Taylor in his interviews. He seems intent on creating a unique Bengals’ offense. Some of the best offensive innovations have been born in Cincinnati. From Paul Brown to the “West Coast Offense” to Sam Wyche’s no huddle creation. Hopefully Taylor can continue that tradition.

  18. It would not be possible to be worse at clock management, especially the end of the first half than Marvin Lewis. That alone will make me tune in for a game or 2. If somehow Taylor is as bad – please no – then this team is surely cursed.

  19. So he’s going to have the Rams offense without Goff, Gurley, Cooks, Woods, etc? Yeah, I’m sure nothing will go wrong there…

    Also, why tell everyone you’re going to run the Rams offense now? Every DC will simply look at the SB film and be ready for you – unless he’s going to be happy with 3 pts a game.

  20. akira1971 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Right. Bengal coaches before Marvin Lewis – Dick LeBeau (12-33 .267), Bruce Coslet (21-39 .350), Dave Shula (19-52, .268). At least Marvin put out a competitive team and record (131-122, .518), but I guess your “interest again” is having double-digit losses every year??!?

    —–

    1. The Bengals existed before the 90’s, and went to 2 Super Bowls with Mike Brown as their GM.

    2. Just because you accept long term mediocrity doesn’t mean others have to. Marvin Lewis’ .500 record and 0 playoff wins in 16 years in a national joke. Can’t wait to see the future. Should be very interesting.

  21. Don’t get to see the Bangles often from my neck of the woods, but I was impressed with the way Dalton calmly and skillfully beat the Seattle Sea Dorks the year after Russell Wilson threw his end zone interception in the Super Bowl.

  22. Give the guy a chance seeing the Marvin coached for 16 years and we couldn’t get past the first round of the playoffs. Everyone that is so happy with Marvin and being a mediocre 500 coach after 16 years which is ridiculous! You play to win championships not good Winning season records. Get it together folks. Zac will come and spark this organization and lead us to where we need to be.

  23. Oh yeah, those mighty 3 points that the illegitimate NFC champs put up in the SB will work wonders for the Bengals!

  24. “It would not be possible to be worse at clock management, especially the end of the first half than Marvin Lewis. ”

    Andy Reid waves hi

  28. The starting point for the RAMS offense is their great OL and stud runner they gave the ball to all ( save the playoff games). Good luck with that start in Cincitucky

