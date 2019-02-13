Zac Taylor calls Rams’ offense “the starting point” for Bengals’ playbook

Getty Images

Sean McVay’s success with the Rams has resulted in several other teams hiring coaches with ties to McVay, and the Bengals are one of those teams. New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says you can expect to see a similar offense in Cincinnati in 2019.

But Taylor added today on PFT Live that he has hired several offensive assistants he hadn’t previously worked with, and they’re going to re-shape the offense to their own talent, not just copy the Rams’ playbook.

“It will be the Cincinnati Bengals’ playbook. There’s no doubt about it. The starting point will be what we did in L.A. We had a lot of success there. I believed in what we did. But I think it was also important to hire people with outside experiences,” Taylor said.

One thing Taylor said he is committed to is sticking with quarterback Andy Dalton.

“I’ve watched Andy closely for the last eight years,” Taylor said. “I think he’s a great fit for what we’re going to do. He’s very smart, he’s accurate, he can get the ball out on time. So I think he’s going to fit this offense to a T.”

If Dalton can lead the Bengals’ offense to Rams-like numbers, the folks in Cincinnati will be very happy. If not, it may be another quarterback running the Cincinnati Bengals’ playbook in the future.