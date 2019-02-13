Zac Taylor is committed to Andy Dalton (until he isn’t)

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2019, 7:33 PM EST
New Bengals coach Zac Taylor is saying all the right things about his new quarterback, Andy Dalton.

“I’ve watched Andy closely for the last eight years dating back to his college days and throughout the NFL,” Taylor recently told PFT Live. “I was in the AFC for a long time so we had a lot of crossover with Andy. I’ve always thought very highly of him. I think he’s a great fit for what we’re going to do. He’s really smart. He’s accurate. He can get the ball out on time. So I think he’s gonna fit this offense to a ‘t’ and I’m excited to work with him.”

It’s entirely possible that Taylor means what he says. It’s also possible that Taylor (like the Cardinals are doing) is supporting Dalton in the event that the Bengals can’t find an upgrade to the man who arrived in Cincinnati via the second round of the 2011 draft. Plenty of Bengals fans hope they eventually will; for now, he may be the best option that they’ll have.

6 responses to “Zac Taylor is committed to Andy Dalton (until he isn’t)

  1. We doubt Taylor will be making many personnel decisions. Mike Brown does that. Now, if he wins games this year, maybe the next year. This is how Brown rolls. We do hope Mike lets this new staff pick and choose. Its just not Browns history though.

  2. Sticking with Andy Dalton at this point is acceptance of futility. There’s no upside, just more time stuck in the mud as the other teams in the division run laps around you.

  5. If Dalton had a couple playoff wins under his belt, no one would have a problem with him. Had he not played for the choking-est coach in NFL history, he’d probably have a couple playoff wins under his belt.

  6. No the Browns are still the Browns. They are trending up, but they’ve done nothing to garner the fanfare sprinkled on them of late. They won 7 games last year. Let the next couple of seasons play out before we officially crown them the darlings of the AFC North. It’s still the Steelers division until it isn’t. Also Dalton is a pretty solid QB and I bet he does extremely well under Taylor and his system. They’re not looking for a new QB unless a can’t miss prospect falls in their lap, it’s not happenning, try as though the media might.

