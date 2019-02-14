AAF reached out to Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football is off to a solid start, but one thing it has shown is the dearth of solid quarterbacks. The NFL doesn’t have 32 quality starters, so how in the world can any other professional football league have any quality starters? (Notwithstanding Kurt Warner’s story.)

The AAF, though, did try to get two quarterbacks who would sell tickets and generate interest.

League co-founder Bill Polian told Lindsay Jones of The Athletic that CEO Charlie Ebersol reached out to Colin Kapernick about the quarterback’s interest in playing in the league.

“I don’t know what transpired, but he’s obviously not playing,” Polian said Thursday.

Polian said he personally spoke to Tim Tebow, who declined.

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since 2016, continues to hold out hope he will get a second chance in the NFL. Tebow is in spring training with the New York Mets, and Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier said this week on PFT Live that Tebow’s decision was understandable.