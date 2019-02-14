Adam Silver hasn’t “given any thought” to NFL inquiries

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2019, 11:06 AM EST
NFL owners might not always agree with Commissioner Roger Goodell, but they’ve been willing to pay him (quite well) over the years because business is good.

That doesn’t mean some haven’t looked around for an upgrade.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, NBA Commissioner Silver said he hasn’t considered it when NFL owners have asked if he’d ever consider switching leagues.

“I’ll just say I have not given it any thought,” Silver said. “I feel very fortunate to be in this position. As a longtime fan, as a long time league employee, the opportunity to become the commissioner of this league was beyond anything I even ever dreamed of as a kid.

“I’ve loved every day I’ve been in this job, and I think there’s nothing but enormous opportunity ahead for this league. And ultimately, I realize I’m just passing through like every player who’s gone through this league and ultimately like every owner, and I feel an enormous obligation to the fans and to this greater NBA family to do my best and try my hardest every day. But that’s where a 100 percent of my focus is.”

ESPN reported in August 2017 that a confidant of one owner had reached out to Silver to gauge his interest, and he immediately said no thanks. Goodell signed a five-year extension in December 2017.

The latest report suggests that owners (plural) have been in touch with Silver, along with other Fortune 500 companies. There are plenty of reasons for that, as he’s presiding over an ascending league. Revenues have risen from $4.8 billion to $9.1 billion during the five years since Silver took over for David Stern.

They have also embraced new technology to improve officiating, generated more revenue with jersey patch sponsorships and other ideas, and earned high marks for working with players on social justice issues.

Any of those would be reason for an NFL owner to be curious. But so far Silver has been willing to pass.

  4. Adam Silver would be a serious upgrade. He seems to strive for fairness and transparency, much more than his predecessor, David Stern.

  6. I don’t think fans would like Silver in the long run. He is a player’s commissioner and from what we have seen the last few years many of you only want players to be players. Silver doesn’t believe that.

    Goodell is great for the league because he is everyone’s punching bag. The owners get away with whatever they want and everyone blames Goodell. It is his fault the ref missed a call and it is his fault my team lost. It is good for a business to have a scapegoat for the public to blindly blame for everything.

  8. Kraft, Jones, Blank, Kroenke, Snyder ( ilk of the league owners) won’t allow puppet Goodell to leave. To much collusion and too many skeletons in their closet. Goodell would have to be paid huge to walk away. Silver was approached by another owner not one of the ilk above.

  9. Matt Kuchar has recommended the NFL hire Silver but thinks they should not pay anything more than $5,000 a week and only during the season. So, a 17 game season, a four game playoff with a bye before the super bowl is 22 weeks of pay at $5,000 a week gets Silver $110,000. That’s fair per Kuchar.

  10. 19dead2 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 11:35 am
  11. You’d think the fact that NFL Films has to go in and edit out all the fan booing of Goodell during the Super Bowl award ceremony nearly every year would compel the owners to revisit his employment, but here we go again. Should be hilarious.

  12. What did Goodell do so well for the owners to pay him so much?

    Was it he who negotiated the CBA? (a huge win for the owners)

    Was it he who is responsible for marketing and expanding NFL revenues?

    I don’t see him as an effective leader at all.
    And they give him a big raise.

  13. They have also embraced new technology to improve officiating
    ——————————
    Yet their officiating still stinks. Just this week there have been at least three end of game calls (or non-calls) almost as bad as Saints/Rams missed PI but it didn’t register because hardly anyone watches regular season NBA.

  14. Silver is worse than Goodell. The NBA is a crapshow now. Tampering, super teams, collusion. Not enforcing the rules. Favoring certain teams. Allowing the 76ers to blatantly tank for half a decade. Coddles superstars. New lottery rules which encourage more teams to tank. The league is almost unwatchable now.

    How about the NBA All-Star game where he gave the keys to LeBron to pick all the guys he wants to woo to the Lakers next year? Legal tampering. Also why does he get to usurp the NBA champion Curry in selecting it? LeBron’s been injured have the year and more interested in getting his coach fired, making movies/docs, and having his agent get Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

    This is just a small snippet of the bad decisions he’s made.

    By all means, Goodell should go, but don’t trade one horrible commish for an even worse one.

    Silver would ruin the NFL like he’s on the verge of ruining the NBA. No thanks.

  15. jmc8888 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:46 pm
    ______________________________________________________________________________________________

  16. “The NBA is a crapshow now. Tampering, super teams, collusion. Not enforcing the rules. Favoring certain teams. Allowing the 76ers to blatantly tank for half a decade. Coddles superstars. New lottery rules which encourage more teams to tank. ”
    __________________

    Super teams isn’t anything any commissioner could really stop unless you propose free agency be eliminated and the teams/league control who signs where. (The current super team required guys to sign for less than they could have gotten elsewhere which you would normally think was a good thing but when it results in a super team people suddenly get all upset.) And the most recent draft lottery changes in 2017 have DECREASED the worst team’s odds of getting the first selection so they actually discourage tanking.

  17. Goodell simply does what the owners want. He’s paid $40M to be their public punching bag. They would never hire somebody like Silver who cares about the players, at least to a degree.

    I can’t stand Goodell, but he’s just a puppet with the owners’ hands stuck up his ass.

  18. arclight1972 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:32 pm
    ——————————

    He’s the guy who says “yes” to the questions he’s asked, from time to time.

    Think James Cromwell’s character to Russell Crowe’s in LA Confidential.

    The bottom line is, Goodell and the cheating owners lost. BB and the Pats broke the NFL.

    The NFL expected far greater return on their 2011 CBA through now, then what they’ve had.

    Ratings have dropped since Goodell was caught trying to frame Brady.

    And now, everyone knows what Goodell has been doing, assuming they have an IQ over 100.

  19. 19dead2 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 11:35 am
    ————————–

    ^^IQ under 100.

    Kraft is not part of the Cheating Six.

    Kraft has not been happy with Goodell, as it’s well documented.

  20. Player ownership. Too much nepotism and good old boy coaching and front office hiring. No, sorry, all of them aren’t a genius. Cap the top salaries. One player is making 25-30+ million and others on the SAME TEAM making 250,000 -500,000. Need a true partnership like the league Silver is the commissioner of.

